Cardinals don’t expect to trade DeAndre Hopkins during draft, GM Ossenfort says

Apr 27, 2023, 7:52 PM | Updated: 10:42 pm

Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins. (Arizona Sports Photo/Jeremy Schnell)

TEMPE — Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort said Thursday he does not foresee dealing star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins during the NFL Draft.

Asked to clarify, Ossenfort explained he does not expect a Hopkins trade to happen at any point over the two days.

“DeAndre is a Cardinal,” Ossenfort said during the first round. “We’re moving forward.”

The Cardinals made two draft-night trades to acquire future draft assets and take offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. with the No. 6 overall pick on Thursday.

Ossenfort said his sitting down to speak with reporters after the pick signified that Arizona was likely done for the night, although he said, “Never say never.”

The Cardinals spoke with many teams dating back to the combine, as they entered the draft with the No. 3 overall pick after a 4-13 season.

Ossenfort said there were multiple teams interested in moving up to No. 3 in the days leading up to the draft, and the Cardinals discussed options over the last 48 hours.

There were conflicting reports before the draft began that the Cardinals and Tennessee Titans discussed swapping picks in a deal that included Hopkins, which NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport shot down.

Hopkins is 30 years old and the subject of trade speculation with a new general manager and head coach — Jonathan Gannon — in the building.

Bills edge rusher Von Miller told reporters earlier this month that Hopkins told him he wanted to play for Buffalo.

Ossenfort said during his pre-draft press conference that he’s had conversations with Hopkins but chose to keep those private.

On Hopkins and safety Budda Baker — who reportedly requested a trade — Ossenfort told Arizona Sports on Thursday that Arizona is excited to still have them.

The Cardinals will enter Day 2 of the draft with six more picks, four in the second and third rounds.

“I would expect us to have some action at (pick No. 33),” Ossenfort said. “We’ll take those calls and decide if we sit there, who is the best guy to add … We’re excited about that opportunity to add four players.”

