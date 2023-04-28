Paris Johnson ready to be a sponge as he embarks on Cardinals’ career

KANSAS CITY — Where there’s smoke, there’s fire.

Paris Johnson Jr. was a name that picked up traction this past week when it came down to the Arizona Cardinals’ first-round thinking in the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City.

Getting a seal of approval — albeit a reported one — from quarterback Kyler Murray also helps.

But before Johnson could don a Cardinals draft hat, there was quite a bit of moving and shaking from new general manager Monti Ossenfort, who first traded down from No. 3 to No. 12 before jumping back up to No. 6 to land the lineman.

Despite all the chaos, Johnson was confident he’d be headed to the Valley when the draft dust settled.

“I (had a good idea I was going to the Cardinals),” Johnson said via teleconference. “You can ask my mom or anybody in that area. The first two picks, I was chilling. As soon as the Cardinals came on the clock, I was staring at my phone the entire freaking time. I was locked in from that moment.

“I told everybody before when we were doing the red carpet … I told my family I feel like I’m going to be a Cardinal today. If not, I’m going to be a little sad.”

That last part should be music to Cardinals fans’ ears.

While Arizona opted against adding Will Anderson, who heads to the Houston Texans at third overall, bringing in a reinforcement in the trenches is a step in the right direction amid the Cardinals’ current rebuild.

Given Johnson’s versatility — he played guard and tackle during his three-year career at Ohio State — the lineman could be a contributor right out of the gates.

“What I add to the Cardinals is the ability to put me anywhere,” Johnson said. “I’ve never snapped before but if they teach me, I will snap for the Cardinals, because I want to be a part of the best five.

“Guard, tackle, might have a future as a 6-foot-7 center. We’ll see if that’s what they want to do but I’m trying to ball out and play hard for the guys that are already in there.”

And although he’s only been a Cardinal for a few hours, he’s already got a mentor in mind in starting left tackle D.J. Humphries even if he has yet to talk with him.

“I saw D.J. outside on his own (during my top-30 visit with the Cardinals) just putting in work by himself.” Johnson said. “That just goes to show you that even as a vet, an established guy and team and he’s still in there. A lot of guys that’re vets, they don’t come around until training camp.

“To see a guy like already working by himself, that just shows the type of culture that is a part of the team. To be able to hang with a guy like him, ‘I’m going to follow your lead on that.’ That was my impact at Ohio State. … Now, I’m in the position where I’m going to follow his lead and do what he does. Develop that routine and commit to it.”

Follow @Tdrake4sports