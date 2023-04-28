The Arizona Cardinals own the second pick of Day 2 in the 2023 NFL Draft, and it is widely expected they’ll target a defensive player.

That’s if they don’t trade down.

“I would expect us to have some action at (pick No. 33),” Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort said Thursday night after the first round. “We’ll take those calls and decide if we sit there, who is the best guy to add … We’re excited about that opportunity to add four players.”

For Day 2 after a Thursday of heavy trade action, Arizona owns pick Nos. 33, 81, 94 and 96.

What will they do with their first pick on Friday? Here’s a look at several mock drafts from prominent websites.

Wisconsin DT Keeanu Benton

Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.

Kansas State CB Julius Brents

The Cardinals add size and toughness in this 6-foot-3 cover man who put on quite an athletic display in the jumps and agility drills at the NFL Scouting Combine. Brents could compete for a starting role quickly in Arizona.

Georgia Tech DL Keion White

After beefing up the offensive line in the first round, the Cards can do the same for their defensive front here, adding an athletic and versatile playmaker who can line up anywhere.

Georgia CB Kelee Ringo

Alabama S Brian Branch

Follow @AZSports