The Arizona Cardinals traded back in the second round, sending pick No. 33 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Tennessee Titans on Friday night.

Arizona received picks Nos. 41 and 72 this year and a 2024 third-rounder in exchange for Nos. 33 and 81.

The Titans selected quarterback Will Levis with the pick, the second of Round 2 after the Pittsburgh Steelers added Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. to open the night.

Cardinals new general manager Monti Ossenfort got a deal done with his former employer for whom he was the director of player personnel from 2020-22. It was his third trade of the 2023 draft.

Ossenfort facilitated a pair of trades during the first round of the draft on Thursday night, nabbing Ohio State offensive lineman Paris Johnson at No. 6 overall and future draft capital along the way.

The GM started his wheeling and dealing in a trade with the Houston Texans that saw Arizona ship off pick Nos. 3 and 105 in exchange for Nos. 12 and 33 in addition to a 2024 first- and third-rounder.

From there, Ossenfort got on the phone with the Detroit Lions, who sent Nos. 6 and 81 to the Cardinals for pick Nos. 12, 34 and 168.

There was, however, another trade facilitated by the Cardinals, albeit for a different reason.

Moments before the draft began, the Cardinals and Eagles settled a tampering investigation involving the recruitment of former Philadelphia defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as Arizona’s new head coach, the teams announced.

The deal centered around the Cardinals agreeing to swap third-round picks (Arizona’s No. 66 and Philadelphia’s No. 94) in 2023. The Cardinals also received the Eagles’ fifth-round selection in 2024.

