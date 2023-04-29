The Arizona Cardinals picked Stanford receiver Michael Wilson with the No. 94 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday.

The third-rounder joined OL Paris Johnson Jr. (No. 6), edge BJ Ojulari (No. 41) and CB Garrett Williams (No. 72) in the draft class.

Wilson — a Simi Valley, Calif., native — played five seasons with the Cardinal and was an All-Pac-12 honorable mention twice.

Injury held him to six games in 2022, but he returned for the Senior Bowl and combine, where he ran a 4.58 40-yard dash.

He caught 26 passes and four touchdowns in the six games, playing primarily outside with some experience in the slot.

At 6-foot-2, 213 pounds, Wilson is set to become one of the bigger receivers on the Cardinals.

He joins a group that is still headlined by DeAndre Hopkins, Rondale Moore, Hollywood Brown and Greg Dortch.

The No. 94 pick initially belonged to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cardinals and Eagles settled a tampering investigation before the draft that involved the recruitment of former Philadelphia defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as Arizona’s new head coach, the teams announced. They swapped third-round picks in the deal, with Arizona sending No. 66 overall. The Eagles used it on Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown.

Arizona had No. 96 as a compensatory slot for wide receiver Christian Kirk, but it traded the pick to the Lions for Nos. 122, 138 and 168.

Jake Haener finds Michael Wilson for the TD! A @FresnoStateFB to @StanfordFball connection for the National Team! 📺: @seniorbowl on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/ZZPWydGGcx — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 4, 2023

General manager Monti Ossenfort has already made multiple trades over the first two days of the draft.

Ossenfort shipped off pick Nos. 3 and 105 to the Texans in exchange for Nos. 12 and 33 on top of a 2024 first- and third-rounder.

From there, Ossenfort worked with the Lions, who sent Nos. 6 and 81 to the Cardinals for pick Nos. 12, 34 and 168.

He wasn’t done yet, either, dealing pick Nos. 33 and 81 to the Titans on Friday in exchange for Nos. 41 and 72 in addition to a 2024 third-rounder.

