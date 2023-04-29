The Arizona Cardinals have dealt their No. 96 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Detroit Lions in exchange for Nos. 122, 139 and 168.

It’s the latest trade made by new general manager Monti Ossenfort during the draft and his second deal with Detroit.

The GM worked out a pair of trades during the first round of the draft on Thursday night, nabbing Ohio State offensive lineman Paris Johnson at No. 6 overall and future draft capital along the way.

He began the evening with a trade with the Houston Texans that saw Arizona send Nos. 3 and 105 in exchange for Nos. 12 and 33 on top of a 2024 first- and third-rounder.

Ossenfort then worked out a deal with the Lions, who sent Nos. 6 and 81 to the Cardinals for pick Nos. 12, 34 and 168.

The Cardinals kept the trade machine churning by backing out of the second round and sending Nos. 33 and 81 to the Tennessee Titans. Arizona received picks Nos. 41 and 72 this year and a 2024 third-rounder in the deal.

There was, however, another trade facilitated by the Cardinals, albeit for a different reason.

Moments before the draft began, the Cardinals and Eagles settled a tampering investigation involving the recruitment of former Philadelphia defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as Arizona’s new head coach, the teams announced.

The deal centered around the Cardinals agreeing to swap third-round picks (Arizona’s No. 66 and Philadelphia’s No. 94) in 2023. The Cardinals also received the Eagles’ fifth-round selection in 2024.

Follow @AZSports