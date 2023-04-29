Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals take Louisville CB Kei’Trel Clark with pick No. 180 in NFL Draft

Apr 29, 2023, 12:59 PM | Updated: 1:02 pm

Louisville Cardinals defensive back Kei'Trel Clark (13) during the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between...

Louisville Cardinals defensive back Kei'Trel Clark (13) during the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between the Louisville Cardinals and the Ole Miss Rebels on September 6, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


The Arizona Cardinals have selected Louisville cornerback Kei’Trel Clark with the No. 180 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The 5-foot-10, 165-pounder is coming off a 2022 season in which he recorded one interception that he returned for a touchdown, four passes defensed, 51 tackles and one sack across 12 games played.

He marks the second cornerback taken by the Cardinals this draft alongside second-rounder Garrett Williams. Clark joins fellow Day 3 picks in UCLA OL Jon Gaines II (No. 122), Houston QB Clayton Tune (No. 139) and Auburn LB Owen Pappoe (No. 168).

It’s been a busy draft to say the least for first-year general manager Monti Ossenfort, who pulled off a pair of trades during the first round on Thursday night, nabbing Johnson and additional draft capital along the way.

RELATED STORIES

Ossenfort started his wheeling and dealing in a trade with the Houston Texans that saw Arizona send out pick Nos. 3 and 105 in exchange for Nos. 12 and 33 on top of a 2024 first- and third-rounder.

From there, Ossenfort got on the phone with the Detroit Lions, who sent Nos. 6 and 81 to the Cardinals for pick Nos. 12, 34 and 168.

He wasn’t done, either, dealing pick Nos. 33 and 81 on Friday in exchange for Nos. 41 and 72 in addition to a 2024 third-rounder. Arizona used the 41st pick on LSU edge defender BJ Ojulari and the 72nd pick on Syracuse CB Garrett Williams.

Then came Ossenfort’s final move of Day 2, a deal with the Tennessee Titans that returned Nos. 122, 139 and 168 to Arizona for No. 96. Arizona used the picks on Gaines, Tune and Pappoe.

There was, however, another trade facilitated by the Cardinals this draft, albeit for a different reason.

Moments before the draft began, the Cardinals and Eagles settled a tampering investigation involving the recruitment of former Philadelphia defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as Arizona’s new head coach, the teams announced. The deal centered around the Cardinals agreeing to swap third-round picks (Arizona’s No. 66 and Philadelphia’s No. 94) in 2023. The Cardinals also received the Eagles’ fifth-round selection in 2024.

With the swapped No. 94 pick, Arizona turned around and added Stanford wide receiver Mike Wilson on Friday.

Arizona Cardinals

Linebacker Owen Pappoe #0 of the Auburn Tigers looks to maneuver by tight end Drake Starks #83 of t...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals take Auburn LB Owen Pappoe with No. 168 pick in NFL Draft

The Arizona Cardinals have selected Auburn inside linebacker Owen Pappoe with the No. 168 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

13 hours ago

Cardinals dog in war room...

Haboob Blog

Bow wow: Fans all for good dog in Cardinals’ NFL Draft war room

The Arizona Cardinals are getting some extra help in the 2023 NFL Draft in the form of a four-legged friend.

13 hours ago

Clayton Tune #3 of the Houston Cougars throws a pass in the first half against the Memphis Tigers a...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals select Houston QB Clayton Tune with 139rd pick in NFL Draft

The Arizona Cardinals have taken Houston quarterback Clayton Tune with the 139th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

13 hours ago

Jon Gaines II...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals select UCLA OL Jon Gaines II with 122nd pick in NFL Draft

The Arizona Cardinals are again adding to the offensive line in the 2023 NFL Draft, selecting UCLA offensive lineman Jon Gaines II with the 122nd overall pick. The 6-foot-4, 303-pound offensive lineman heads to the desert after five seasons at UCLA. He was primarily used as a guard but did play four games — including two […]

13 hours ago

Monti Ossenfort NFL Draft...

Tyler Drake

Football character at forefront of Cardinals’ thinking in Day 2 of NFL Draft

After a wild Round 1, Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort doubled down Friday night with even more trades plus a trio of prospects.

13 hours ago

Owner Michael Bidwill of the Arizona Cardinals talks during a press conference introducing new head...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals internal memo: Focused on improving culture amid misconduct allegations

The Cardinals said they are taking steps toward improving the work environment for employees through a series of internal listening sessions.

13 hours ago

Cardinals take Louisville CB Kei’Trel Clark with pick No. 180 in NFL Draft