Arizona Cardinals agree to terms with 10 undrafted free agents

The Arizona Cardinals have agreed to terms with a total of 10 undrafted rookie free agents, the team announced on Monday.

A list of the UDFAs who have signed on with the Cardinals:

Arizona State LB Kyle Soelle

The Cardinals are bringing home local product in Sun Devils LB Kyle Soelle.

Soelle was a constant in ASU’s defense for five seasons, totaling 259 tackles, 16 for a loss, four sacks, four interceptions, 12 passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

In his senior season, Soelle had 110 tackles (including six-straight games of 10 or more tackles) and was named a captain in his sophomore season.

The linebacker remains in the state after playing high school and college ball in Arizona.

Michigan State S Kendell Brooks

Brooks signs with the Cardinals after playing two seasons at Michigan State but broke out in his senior season.

The safety stands 6-foot, 200 pounds, played in 11 games, amassed 100 tackles (fifth most in Big 10), 3.5 for a loss, three passes defensed and had three forced fumbles (second most in Big 10).

He played two seasons at Michigan State after two years at North Carolina Greenville and sitting out a season when UNCG did not play in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Michigan State DL Jacob Slade

Former Michigan State DL Jacob Slade is signing with the Cardinals on a deal that includes a reported $200,000 guaranteed, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Slade is the second Spartan to reportedly be heading to the Valley immediately following the draft.

The 6-foot-4, 305-pound lineman recorded 88 tackles, 11.5 for loss, four sacks, four passes defensed, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick in 42 games played in East Lansing.

As a senior, Slade was on watch lists for both the Outland Trophy (best college football interior lineman) and Lombardi Award (best college football lineman) and was a second-team Walter Camp preseason All-American.

TCU RB Emari Demercado

The Horned Frogs running back was a big part of the run to the National Championship game this last season. In the CFP semifinal against Michigan, he had a career-best 150 yards rushing on 17 carries.

He added 744 total yards, seven touchdowns and averaged 5.6 yards per carry in his senior season.

Oklahoma State LS Matt Hembrough

Hembrough was an All-American long snapper who snapped for both punts and kicks.

He was a finalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award (best snapper in the country) in his fifth season in college.

Georgia State CB Quavian White

White was a three-time All-Sun Belt cornerback and five-year starter in the secondary.

He is tied for the GSU career interception number at 11. He is also the record holder for pass breakups in a season due to 34 in 2020.

He totaled 157 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 10 interceptions and 42 passes defensed in 40 career collegiate games.

Wake Forest TE Blake Whiteheart

The 6-foot-4, 243-pound playmaker was a team captain at Wake Forest and was on the 2022 John Mackey Award (nation’s top tight end) watch list.

He tallied 24 catches for 295 yards in 12 games last season and scored three touchdowns.

Whiteheart also had experience on special teams.

Michigan TE Joel Honigford

Honigford marks the second tight end joining the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent.

The 6-foot-6, 257-pound tight end appeared in 14 games last season after beginning his college career as an offensive lineman.

In three years at Michigan (45 games), Honigford recorded one catch for 10 yards.

Kent State LB Marvin Pierre

Pierre played in 11 games last season, recording 96 tackles, 7.5 of which were for losses, 1.5 sacks, an interception that was returned for a touchdown, two forced fumbles and two passes defensed.

Those were all career marks for the linebacker at Kent State.

Colorado WR Daniel Arias

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Arias reeled in 19 catches for 309 yards and one touchdown in 12 games played.

He averaged 16.3 yards per catch as a senior.

