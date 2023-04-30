Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs pour on runs, Corbin Carroll exits after crash in win over Rockies

Apr 29, 2023, 8:28 PM | Updated: 9:32 pm

Josh Rojas #10 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates with Christian Walker #53 after scoring a fir...

Josh Rojas #10 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates with Christian Walker #53 after scoring a first inning run against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on April 29, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks jumped ahead 7-0 with a barrage of hits early against the Colorado Rockies in a 11-4 win Saturday at Coors Field.

Arizona had seven hits in the first two frames against Rockies RHP Noah Davis, and the Rockies never cut the deficit below five runs.

Shortstop Geraldo Perdomo belted a three-run homer to run the score up after Josh Rojas’ two-run single with the bases loaded in the second inning.

At the end of the second inning, the Diamondbacks had outscored Colorado 15-0 over the previous five frames after a 9-1 win on Friday.

Perdomo, Christian Walker and Emmanuel Rivera all had three hits in the game, and every starter minus Evan Longoria reached base.

D-backs starting pitcher Tommy Henry in his second MLB appearance of the season held Colorado to one run through five innings before the Rockies added three in the sixth. He struck out three and walked one, throwing 75 pitches.

A point of concern occurred in the sixth inning, as Corbin Carroll exited the game after crashing into the wall in left.

Carroll raced to try to track down a fly ball, which glanced off the wall as Carroll jumped to snag it. The ball eluded Carroll’s glove as he hit the wall, falling to the to the ground awkwardly.

Teammates, trainers and coaches came to tend to him and Carroll walked gingerly off the field.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. entered in his place.

“He is doing OK. I think we dodged a bullet,” manager Torey Lovullo said postgame. “All the tests have come back very, very positive and he’s day to day.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Barring a setback, RHP Zach Davies (strained left oblique) is expected to begin pitching off the mound at some point next week and potentially throw a bullpen in what Lovullo called a good sign in his rehabilitation from the injury suffered two weeks ago.

A recent X-ray on Carson Kelly’s right forearm fracture, suffered in spring training when he was hit by a pitch, shows significant healing, though not to the point where he can get a bat in his hands.

UP NEXT

The D-backs go for a series sweep on Sunday at 12:10 p.m. with Ryne Nelson on the hill against Colorado southpaw Austin Gomber.

Catch the game on 98.7, ArizonaSports.com and the Arizona Sports app. 

The Associated Press Contributed to this report. 

