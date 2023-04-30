Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs thumped by Rockies in attempt for road sweep

Apr 30, 2023, 3:11 PM

Ryne Nelson #19 of the Arizona Diamondbacks reacts after allowing a third inning three-run homerun ...

Ryne Nelson #19 of the Arizona Diamondbacks reacts after allowing a third inning three-run homerun to C.J. Cron #25 of the Colorado Rockies in a game at Coors Field on April 30, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


DENVER (AP) — C.J. Cron had three hits, including a three-run homer, Austin Gomber gave up one run over six innings and the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 12-4 on Sunday to snap a seven-game home losing streak.

With the win, the last-place Rockies avoided both their third sweep of the young season and tying the worst 29-game start in franchise history. The 12 runs were the most this season for Colorado, which came into the day with the fifth fewest runs in the majors.

Cron’s team-leading sixth home run of the season was the catalyst for a four-run third inning that gave Colorado the lead and broke the game open. Led by three-consecutive doubles to open up the inning, the Rockies tacked on another four runs in the sixth to stretch their lead to 10-1 and effectively seal the victory.

After earning his first win of the season six days earlier, Gomber (2-4) threw his second consecutive quality start, allowing only three hits and striking out four. The left-hander has given up only one earned run in his past two starts after surrendering 22 in his first four.

RELATED STORIES

Charlie Blackmon, Harold Castro and Mike Moustakas each drove in two runs for the Rockies. Blackmon’s run on Cron’s third-inning homer moved him past Larry Walker for sole possession of second place on the franchise’s all-time list.

Evan Longoria’s 463-foot home run in the second inning was the only source of offense for much of the day for the Diamondbacks, who had scored at least nine runs in four of their previous five games at Colorado.

Arizona starter Ryne Nelson (1-2) pitched just four innings, allowing six runs and nine hits. The right-hander has given up 15 earned runs in 14 innings across his past three starts.

A MEMORABLE FIRST

Diamondbacks right fielder Dominic Fletcher hit a double in his first MLB at-bat and scored a run later in the inning. Following an 11-4 win Saturday night, Arizona called up the 25-year-old from Triple-A Reno, where he was batting .323 with three home runs.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: OF Corbin Carroll was not in the lineup after suffering what was described as a left knee contusion after colliding into the left field wall Saturday. Manager Torey Lovullo had said after Saturday’s game that Carroll was “day to day” after tests on his injured left knee came back “very, very positive.” … To make room for Fletcher, LHP Anthony Misiewicz was recalled.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: RHP Zac Gallen (4-1) faces Texas in a Tuesday road game.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Dominic Fletcher fields a ball during an MLB spring training bas...

Tom Kuebel

D-backs bulk up outfield after Corbin Carroll exit, recall Dominic Fletcher

The Arizona Diamondbacks recalled outfielder Dominic Fletcher from Triple-A Reno on Sunday and optioned pitcher Anthony Misiewicz.

18 hours ago

Josh Rojas #10 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates with Christian Walker #53 after scoring a fir...

Alex Weiner

D-backs pour on runs, Corbin Carroll exits after crash in win over Rockies

Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll walked off the field with a trainer after crashing into the wall in a win over the Rockies.

2 days ago

Starting pitcher Merrill Kelly #29 of the Arizona Diamondbacks throws against the Colorado Rockies ...

Alex Weiner

Merrill Kelly, D-backs take care of Rockies in series opener

The Diamondbacks blew out the Colorado Rockies 9-1 at Coors Field on Friday evening behind six innings of one-run ball by Merrill Kelly.

3 days ago

Drew Maggic makes his MLB debut for the Pirates...

Associated Press

‘Best strikeout ever’: ASU product Maggi makes MLB debut after 13 years in minors

The 33-year-old Drew Maggi, who played 1,154 games in the minors, pinch hit for five-time All-Star Andrew McCutchen in the eighth inning.

4 days ago

Arizona Diamondbacks Zac Gallen...

Jake Anderson

Zac Gallen extends scoreless streak to 28 innings, retakes throne as MLB strikeout king

Death. Taxes. A Zac Gallen scoreless innings streak. The D-backs ace is making a case for NL Pitcher of the Month and a potential run for his first Cy Young Award if this dominance continues.

5 days ago

Madison Bumgarner...

Associated Press

Madison Bumgarner released by D-backs after clearing waivers

Four-time All-Star Madison Bumgarner was released by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday after clearing waivers.

4 days ago

D-backs thumped by Rockies in attempt for road sweep