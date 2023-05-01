Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Deandre Ayton says Suns will be a ‘different team’ in Game 2 Vs. Nuggets

Apr 30, 2023, 6:35 PM | Updated: 7:39 pm

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) in the second half of Game 1 of an NBA second-round basketba...

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) in the second half of Game 1 of an NBA second-round basketball series Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

John Guzzon's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

When mighty Casey struck out, there was no joy in Mudville.

Likewise, after the Phoenix Suns lost to the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals Saturday night, there was no joy for Phoenix Suns fans, particularly for their version of Casey, Deandre Ayton.

But there is a game Tuesday in Denver and the Suns feel like Ayton and the rest of the squad will be geared up for the fastballs of the Nuggets.

RELATED STORIES

“We know we have to be more physical and play with more urgency,” said head coach Monty Williams. “Our (urgency) scale is from 7-10. We don’t go 1-10, we say 7-10 and I thought we were below seven last night when it comes to playing with force and urgency even in transition.

“Our urgency wasn’t where it needed to be and that falls on my shoulders.”

And while Ayton has taken the majority of scorn from Suns fans about the lack of intensity, Williams said the lack of urgency was not exclusive to him.

“When he (Ayton) plays with force, the table is set, if you will and so, he would probably say that he could ratchet it up three or four levels, but I think the whole team feels that way. We all have a little bit of personal disappointment because when you play against the best team in the West, why would you not bring it?” Williams said.

Ayton, for his part, agrees.

“(We are) going to be a completely different team next game,” Ayton said. “You get back home after you get your ass kicked and you figure it out.”

Figuring out pick and roll defense and re-energizing their pick and roll offense is paramount, Williams said.

“That two-man game with (Jamal Murray) and Jokic is one of the best in the league, so you have to communicate early. You have to be physical to the legal limit and at times, you have to change up the coverage so you are not giving them the same look,” Williams said.

The Suns are looking to be better Tuesday and Ayton hopes the Suns can meet that goal.

“Our motto is, ‘we don’t lose twice.’” Ayton said.

Catch Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals in Denver on Monday at 7 p.m. on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app or ArizonaSports.com

Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns drives against Kentavious Caldwell-Pope #5 and Michael Porter...

Kellan Olson

Suns-Nuggets Game 2 preview: Phoenix will be optimistic after rough start

The Suns were thoroughly outmatched by the Nuggets in Game 1 on Saturday. Despite that, they will go into Game 2 with loads of optimism.

20 hours ago

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates with forward Draymond Green after the War...

Associated Press

Curry scores playoff career-high 50 as Warriors down Kings

The Warriors advanced to the Western Conference semifinals by beating the Kings 120-100 in Sunday's winner-take-all Game 7.

20 hours ago

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, top right, looks to pass the ball as Phoenix Suns forward Kevin ...

Dan Bickley

Suns need more effort, focus to keep series alive vs. Nuggets

Failure can take many acceptable forms, from bad matchups to the effects of altitude on a top-heavy team already taxing its best players.

20 hours ago

Jamal Murray (27) of the Denver Nuggets smiles after drawing a hard foul from Chris Paul (3) of the...

Kellan Olson

Suns steamrolled by Nuggets, Jamal Murray and math in Game 1 loss

The Phoenix Suns put themselves in too deep of a hole after getting beat in the little areas early by the Denver Nuggets.

20 hours ago

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray reacts after hitting a basket against the Phoenix Suns in the sec...

Dan Bickley

Suns wave white flag in Game 1 statement loss vs. Nuggets

The Suns unveiled something completely unexpected on Saturday. Something you never expected to see in the postseason of 2023.

2 days ago

Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets outlets the ball while being guarded by Kevin Durant #35 of ...

Arizona Sports

Nuggets’ Jamal Murray ‘waiting for this’ in Game 1 win vs. Suns

Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray finished Game 1 with 34 points on 13-for-24 shooting, nine assists and two steals. 

2 days ago

Deandre Ayton says Suns will be a ‘different team’ in Game 2 Vs. Nuggets