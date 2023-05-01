Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs acquire P Konnor Pilkington from Cleveland Guardians

May 1, 2023, 11:37 AM

Starter Konnor Pilkington #45 of the Cleveland Guardians pitches in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Progressive Field on September 12, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday acquired left-handed pitcher Konnor Pilkington from the Cleveland Guardians for cash considerations, the team announced.

Additionally, the team optioned the pitcher to the Triple-A Reno Aces.

The D-backs’ 40-man roster remains at 40 with the move down.

Pilkington heads to the desert after appearing in one game for the Guardians this season before being designated for assignment the following day. In a 5-1 loss to the Colorado Rockies, he allowed one hit and a walk across two innings pitched. He also struck out two in the defeat.

Pilkington, who made his MLB debut in April 2022, went 1-2 with a 3.75 ERA over 16 games (11 starts) with the Guardians.

He entered the league in 2018 as a third-round draft pick out of Mississippi State for the Chicago White Sox.

Pilkington never played a game for the White Sox and ended up getting traded to the Guardians for second baseman César Hernández on July 29, 2021.

Arizona has won four of its past six games and are winners of their past two series against the Kansas City Royals and Rockies.

The D-backs are back in action on Tuesday night against the Texas Rangers. First pitch is slated for 5:05 p.m. on ESPN 620 AM and 98.7 FM HD-2.

