ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

ESPN gives Diamondbacks 7th-highest grade in MLB for performance in April

May 4, 2023, 7:52 AM

Arizona Diamondbacks Corbin Carroll...

Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates after hitting a home run against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning at loanDepot park on April 16, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Jake Anderson's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks ended the month of April tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers atop the National League West Division standings.

Who else had that on their bingo card?

While there are still five months to go in the 2023 MLB season, the D-backs have certainly turned some heads around the league, including ESPN’s David Schoenfield, who gave them the seventh-best grade in baseball after April with a B+.

To talk about the Diamondbacks in April is to talk about rookie outfielder Corbin Carroll. I had an AI poem generator write a poem about Carroll, and I think this just about covers Arizona’s month.

In Arizona, there’s a young man named Corbin Carroll,
Who joined the Diamondbacks, a team that won’t be frazzled.
He’s quick on his feet, and swings a mean bat,
His opponents are shaking, no doubt about that.

This outfielder’s got skills, he’s a force to be reckoned,
His speed and agility can’t be measured or reckoned.
When he takes to the field, the crowd roars with delight,
His talent is unmatched, he’s truly a sight.

With the Diamondbacks, Corbin will play to win,
He’ll bring his A-game, and give it his all, no matter what may come in.
He’ll run, jump, and dive, to make the perfect catch,
His opponents will be left scratching their heads, unable to match.

Corbin Carroll is an Arizona Diamondback,
A rising star for sure,
With talent and determination that can never be ignored.

Not to mention that the Diamondbacks boast a couple of players already vying for yearly awards.

Ace Zac Gallen is an NL Cy Young Award candidate after one month of play and was in the midst of a 28-scoreless-innings streak with the third-most strikeouts in baseball (51) to go along with a 4-1 record, 2.15 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 1.78 batting average against prior to his first start of May.

Gallen wasn’t at his best in Tuesday night’s 6-4 loss to the Rangers in Texas. The 27-year-old right-hander allowed three runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out six in only five innings pitched.

He did, however, earn a no-decision, as Gallen left the ballgame with a 4-3 lead after tossing 94 pitches (59 strikes).

Meanwhile, Carroll is off to a great start in his pursuit of the NL Rookie of the Year Award following the conclusion of April.

To that point, the 22-year-old lefty was slashing .309/.374/.910 to go along with four home runs, nine RBI, 10 stolen bases and 19 runs scored in 28 games (97 at-bats).

However, Carroll suffered a left knee contusion on Saturday when crashing into the Coors Field wall in an 11-4 win over the Colorado Rockies.

He returned for two at-bats during a win Wednesday against the Texans rangers, recording a hit and scoring a run.

ESPN gives Diamondbacks 7th-highest grade in MLB for performance in April