Chris Paul walked into Ball Arena donning nothing overly flashy by his standards.

But the Phoenix Suns guard did pull a little style similar to recently eliminated Los Angeles Clippers star Russell Westbrook: Backwards hat, sunglasses, low-cut shirt with a chain.

So if you want to trust Charles Barkley’s regular FanDuel Sportsbook segment on TNT this Monday night, just be warned: His analysis of how Paul will do will be weighted heavily by Paul’s attire.

“Oh, Chris Paul think he Russell Westbrook tonight. He gonna have a good game!” Barkley said as the pregame show went to break.

(As an aside, a wild Arizona Sports co-host Dan Bickley appeared to not be dressing like Westbrook as he walked behind Paul at Ball Arena.)

We get it. Westbrook typically goes one shirt over another, and oftentimes one shirt over nothing.

At about the same time Monday evening, Westbrook was walking on the Met Gala red carpet wearing this:

Russell Westbrook arrives at the 2023 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/TKW1nzdutj — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) May 1, 2023

For reference, here’s how Westbrook’s fashion trends went during the Clippers’ series against the Suns.

I asked Russell Westbrook for his message to his fans: “Man, just thank you. I can’t say enough how appreciative I am of people that support me through ups and down, and understanding that I’m human like anybody else.” pic.twitter.com/L6MvJiE1oW — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) April 26, 2023

Russell Westbrook is doing his postgame press conference with his son. pic.twitter.com/mVJGB3dfeJ — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) April 22, 2023

Paul gave it a good effort — as did Bick — but nobody quite does fashion like Westbrook.