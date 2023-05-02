Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Charles Barkley predicts big Chris Paul game because of his pregame fit

May 1, 2023, 6:48 PM | Updated: 7:06 pm

Haboob Blog's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

Chris Paul walked into Ball Arena donning nothing overly flashy by his standards.

But the Phoenix Suns guard did pull a little style similar to recently eliminated Los Angeles Clippers star Russell Westbrook: Backwards hat, sunglasses, low-cut shirt with a chain.

So if you want to trust Charles Barkley’s regular FanDuel Sportsbook segment on TNT this Monday night, just be warned: His analysis of how Paul will do will be weighted heavily by Paul’s attire.

RELATED STORIES

“Oh, Chris Paul think he Russell Westbrook tonight. He gonna have a good game!” Barkley said as the pregame show went to break.

(As an aside, a wild Arizona Sports co-host Dan Bickley appeared to not be dressing like Westbrook as he walked behind Paul at Ball Arena.)

We get it. Westbrook typically goes one shirt over another, and oftentimes one shirt over nothing.

At about the same time Monday evening, Westbrook was walking on the Met Gala red carpet wearing this:

For reference, here’s how Westbrook’s fashion trends went during the Clippers’ series against the Suns.

Paul gave it a good effort — as did Bick — but nobody quite does fashion like Westbrook.

Phoenix Suns

LeBron James, Stephen Curry...

Associated Press

From Steph Curry vs. LeBron James and beyond, NBA Playoffs remain star-studded

The NBA has gotten a starry second-round slate, with Stephen Curry and Golden State set to meet LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

19 hours ago

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) in the second half of Game 1 of an NBA second-round basketba...

John Guzzon

Deandre Ayton says Suns will be a ‘different team’ in Game 2 Vs. Nuggets

The Suns feel like Ayton and the rest of the players on the floor will be geared up for the pick and roll of the Nuggets.

19 hours ago

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns drives against Kentavious Caldwell-Pope #5 and Michael Porter...

Kellan Olson

Suns-Nuggets Game 2 preview: Phoenix will be optimistic after rough start

The Suns were thoroughly outmatched by the Nuggets in Game 1 on Saturday. Despite that, they will go into Game 2 with loads of optimism.

19 hours ago

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates with forward Draymond Green after the War...

Associated Press

Curry scores playoff career-high 50 as Warriors down Kings

The Warriors advanced to the Western Conference semifinals by beating the Kings 120-100 in Sunday's winner-take-all Game 7.

2 days ago

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, top right, looks to pass the ball as Phoenix Suns forward Kevin ...

Dan Bickley

Suns need more effort, focus to keep series alive vs. Nuggets

Failure can take many acceptable forms, from bad matchups to the effects of altitude on a top-heavy team already taxing its best players.

19 hours ago

Jamal Murray (27) of the Denver Nuggets smiles after drawing a hard foul from Chris Paul (3) of the...

Kellan Olson

Suns steamrolled by Nuggets, Jamal Murray and math in Game 1 loss

The Phoenix Suns put themselves in too deep of a hole after getting beat in the little areas early by the Denver Nuggets.

2 days ago

Charles Barkley predicts big Chris Paul game because of his pregame fit