Super Bowl LVII in Arizona sets record for most-watched in NFL history

Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt celebrates with the the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the...

Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt celebrates with the the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

There were a lot of eyes on Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium this past February.

After a revision of the numbers from Nielson Media Research, a record 115.1 million viewers tuned into the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles across Fox, Fox Deportes and digital streaming services.

That’s up from the preliminary numbers (113 million viewers) released the Monday after the game.

It was one to remember for Chiefs fans, who watched as quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 77.8% of his passes and scored a trio of touchdowns in route to a 38-35 victory over signal caller Jalen Hurts and the Eagles.

After the loss, Philadelphia watched as both defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon (Arizona Cardinals) and Shane Steichen (Indianapolis Colts) took head-coaching roles elsewhere.

The updated numbers from Super Bowl LVII coincidentally surpass the 114.4 million mark set by Super Bowl XLIX in 2015, which was also held in Arizona.

It was a memorable 28-24 win for future Hall of Famer Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the desert, knocking off head coach Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks behind a late interception from cornerback Malcolm Butler.

The 2023 contest also saw a 2% increase from the 112.3 million viewers of last year’s Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

In that one, defensive lineman Aaron Donald got his ring in a 23-20 win over quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

