The Arizona Diamondbacks have called up right-handed pitcher Brandon Pfaadt from Triple-A Reno to make his MLB debut in a start against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday.

Pfaadt, 24, is the D-backs’ No. 3 prospect behind shortstop Jordan Lawlar and outfielder Druw Jones.

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo and Co. will have to continue to manage a starting rotation that has seen some turbulence early in the 2023 season.

Ace Zac Gallen — who is on the mound Tuesday night — has picked up where he left off last year and is vying for the first Cy Young Award of his career, and No. 2 starter Merrill Kelly has been solid despite allowing a few too many walks for his liking.

But after that is where things get shakey, as lefty Madison Bumgarner was released in April, Zach Davies has been on the injured list with a strained left oblique since April 9 and Ryne Nelson hasn’t been all that great with a 6.39 ERA after beating out Drey Jameson for the No. 5 starter role in spring training.

And unfortunately for Jameson, he got an opportunity to fill in for the injured Davies after starting the season in the bullpen, but his “lack of fastball consistency” and “inability to command secondary stuff” got him sent down to Reno on April 24.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Pfaadt was taken in the fifth round (No. 149 overall) by Arizona in the 2020 MLB Draft.

In his minor league career, he has a 21-15 record and a 3.58 ERA across 56 games, all of which are starts, including one complete game.

However, opposing batters are only hitting .235 against him while he boasts 408 strikeouts to 67 walks and a 1.10 WHIP in 324 innings pitched across all levels.

This season with Reno, Pfaadt is 2-1 with a 3.91 ERA in five starts to go along with 30 strikeouts, six walks, a 1.18 WHIP and a .245 batting average against in 25.1 frames tossed.

The righty was scheduled to make his next start for the Aces on Tuesday against the Round Rock Express, who coincidentally are the Rangers’ Triple-A affiliate.

Pfaadt will surely forgive Lovullo for making him wait one more day to take the bump as he makes his way to Texas for his first-ever start in the big leagues.

