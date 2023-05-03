Close
Cardinals ‘comfortable’ with where they stand with LB Isaiah Simmons

May 2, 2023, 6:01 PM

TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals did what many expected them to do in declining linebacker Isaiah Simmons’ fifth-year option on Monday.

He marks one of 14 players across the NFL who didn’t see their fifth-year option picked up ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

With Arizona’s decision, Simmons will enter 2024 as an unrestricted free agent, free to sign with any team that comes calling.

But until then, Simmons remains firmly a Cardinal for at least one season under new head coach Jonathan Gannon and first-year defensive coordinator Nick Rallis.

“I had a really good talk with Isaiah. We’re really comfortable with where we’re at with him. He’s very comfortable with it,” Gannon said Tuesday. “The option … really doesn’t change (anything). That’s why I love when I say I’m really comfortable where we’re at and comfortable where he’s at is it doesn’t change how he goes about what he’s doing.

“He knows he has to play well for us and for him and that’s like everybody. I really like where his mindset’s at and excited to get to work with him.”

And with one big decision out of the way, Rallis and the defense are now met with yet another:

