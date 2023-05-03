Close
ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL

Local product Brycen Long commits to ASU hoops via transfer portal

May 3, 2023, 1:28 PM | Updated: 1:28 pm

Tyrese Hunter #4 of the Texas Longhorns races to catch Brycen Long #3 of the Houston Christian Huskies in the second half of the game between the Houston Christian Huskies and the Texas Longhorns at Moody Center on November 10, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Covatta/Getty Images)

The Arizona State Sun Devils men’s basketball team received its latest commitment through the transfer portal in former Houston Christian guard Brycen Long on Wednesday.

The guard, who played high school ball locally for the Gilbert Tigers, announced his decision on social media.

This past season for Houston Christian, Long averaged 14.8 points on 47.5% shooting and 41.6% from long range to go along with 2.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He has two years of eligibility left.

Long now links up with an ASU squad facing quite a few roster changes this upcoming season, beginning at the top of the depth chart.

All five of ASU’s starters have either entered the portal, declared for the NBA Draft or ran out of eligibility.

DJ Horne has committed to North Carolina State, while Warren Washington entered not only the draft but the transfer portal as well.

Frankie Collins also put his name in the draft but can still return if he withdraws before the May 31 deadline. Desmond Cambridge on the other hand exhausted his eligibility.

The Sun Devils have also watched Devan Cambridge (Oregon) and Duke Brennan and Malcom Flaggs (GCU) head elsewhere via the portal.

ASU has, however, seen a strong return through the transfer portal with the additions of former Louisville forward Kamari Lands, LSU guard Adam Miller and big man Shawn Phillips, San Francisco forward Zane Meeks and Tulsa forward Bryant Selebangue.

