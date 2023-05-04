Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Elijah Williams, Monty Williams’ son, earns offer from Arizona

May 4, 2023, 2:17 PM

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


Elijah Williams, the son of Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams, has earned a college offer from the Arizona Wildcats, according to his Arizona Unity club team’s assistant program director.

The 2026 class member has well-regarded stock and was one of 62 players who earned an invite to the USA Basketball minicamp for its junior national team last October.

According to Arizona Unity’s Instagram page, Williams has recently received commitments from Oregon and Cal. He was already listed by Verbal Commits with offers from Notre Dame, his father’s alma mater, as well as Washington, Missouri, Temple, Cal State Bakersfield and Arizona State.

ESPN’s top 25 for the 2026 class has Williams ranked No. 3 in the nation.

RELATED STORIES

Williams does not yet have a rating in 247 Sports’ database, as the website only has rankings through the 2025 recruiting class.

Still, the 6-foot-6 Williams appears to be following a strong representation of top prospects from the state of Arizona.

The Grand Canyon State has Perry High School’s Cody Williams — unrelated to Elijah but the brother of Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Jalen Williams — ranked No. 4 in the 2023 class.

Hillcrest Prep’s (Phoenix) Jason Asemota, a Baylor commit, ranked No. 18 in the 2024 class. Vyctorius Miller out of Compress Prep (Chandler) is ranked 27th, while teammate and Wildcats commit Jamari Phillips is ranked 33rd in the same year.

Perry’s (Gilbert) Koa Peat is ranked third in the 2025 class, per 247 Sports.

Phoenix Suns

Mike Budenholzer...

Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks fire head coach Mike Budenholzer after 1st-round playoff exit

The Milwaukee Bucks fired head coach Mike Budenholzer just over a week after their stunning first-round playoff loss to the Miami Heat spoiled a season in which they owned the NBA’s best record.

17 hours ago

Phoenix Suns GM Lance Blanks...

Jake Anderson

Former Phoenix Suns general manager Lance Blanks dies at age of 56

Former Phoenix Suns general manager Lance Blanks died Wednesday at the age of 56, the NBA announced. He was the GM in Phoenix from 2010-2013.

17 hours ago

Mat Ishbia, the new controlling interest owner of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, poses with ...

Arizona Sports

Suns owner Mat Ishbia on feud with Cavs’ Dan Gilbert: ‘He doesn’t like me, I don’t like him’

Asked about his relationship with Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, new Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia couldn't have been more candid.

17 hours ago

Chris Paul (3) of the Phoenix Suns speaks with Kevin Durant (35) and Devin Booker (1) after Durant ...

Kellan Olson

Suns ready to overcome latest obstacle after Chris Paul’s injury

Chris Paul's left groin strain is the latest bit of adversity thrown Phoenix's way since Monty Williams' arrival in the Valley.

17 hours ago

Jamal Murray (27) speaks to Nikola Jokic (15) alongside Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (5) of the Denver ...

Kellan Olson

Chris Paul’s injury shifts pressure on Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns

The Denver Nuggets can no longer play the underdog card. They are now the heavy favorites against the Suns and the pressure is on to deliver.

2 days ago

Kevin Durant in COD...

Arizona Sports

Danger close! Kevin Durant drops in as playable character in Call of Duty

For the first time ever, Suns forward Kevin Durant is being immortalized in the latest season of Call of Duty: Warzone.

2 days ago

Elijah Williams, Monty Williams’ son, earns offer from Arizona