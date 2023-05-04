Elijah Williams, Monty Williams’ son, earns offer from Arizona

Elijah Williams, the son of Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams, has earned a college offer from the Arizona Wildcats, according to his Arizona Unity club team’s assistant program director.

The 2026 class member has well-regarded stock and was one of 62 players who earned an invite to the USA Basketball minicamp for its junior national team last October.

According to Arizona Unity’s Instagram page, Williams has recently received commitments from Oregon and Cal. He was already listed by Verbal Commits with offers from Notre Dame, his father’s alma mater, as well as Washington, Missouri, Temple, Cal State Bakersfield and Arizona State.

ESPN’s top 25 for the 2026 class has Williams ranked No. 3 in the nation.

Williams does not yet have a rating in 247 Sports’ database, as the website only has rankings through the 2025 recruiting class.

Still, the 6-foot-6 Williams appears to be following a strong representation of top prospects from the state of Arizona.

The Grand Canyon State has Perry High School’s Cody Williams — unrelated to Elijah but the brother of Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Jalen Williams — ranked No. 4 in the 2023 class.

Hillcrest Prep’s (Phoenix) Jason Asemota, a Baylor commit, ranked No. 18 in the 2024 class. Vyctorius Miller out of Compress Prep (Chandler) is ranked 27th, while teammate and Wildcats commit Jamari Phillips is ranked 33rd in the same year.

Perry’s (Gilbert) Koa Peat is ranked third in the 2025 class, per 247 Sports.

