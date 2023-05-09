Close
Diamondbacks, Avnet surprise 14 STEM students with $250K in scholarships

May 9, 2023, 12:58 PM

Arizona Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Avnet surprised 14 students pursuing STEM careers with a total of $250,000 in college scholarships prior to first pitch against the Washington Nationals at Chase Field on Friday night.

The funds are being distributed to the group of STEM — science, technology, engineering and mathematics — students through the St. Vincent de Paul’s One at a Time scholars program.

Students also received a scholarship, computer, headphones, backpack, custom jersey and a gift card for school supplies.

“It cannot be understated that some of the greatest hope is in the promise of the next generation,” D-backs president and CEO Derrick Hall said in a press release Tuesday. “Education plays a significant role in ensuring a bright future for all which is why the Arizona Diamondbacks and Avnet are teaming up with St. Vincent de Paul to make futures even brighter.”

The donations are part of a four-year, $1 million commitment from Avnet and the Diamondbacks to support STEM students who are first-generation or low-income scholars.

Avnet, a global electronics/technology company, signed a multi-year deal with the D-backs to have their “A” logo as a patch on the sleeves of the team’s uniforms starting this season.

“Community giving is the heart of our partnership with the Arizona Diamondbacks,” Avnet CEO Phil Gallagher said in a press release.

“We’re proud to be working with two of the most prominent charitable organizations in the Valley to ensure more first-generation Arizona students have access to a high-quality, STEM-focused college education.”

