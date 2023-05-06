Where would the Phoenix Suns be without Devin Booker?

The Suns shooting guard once again came out on fire Friday night with 18 points scored in the first quarter alone of Game 3 against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center.

Booker did so on 8-of-10 shooting, including going 2-for-3 from beyond the arc and nailing this open look on the wing:

Devin Booker comes out on fire with 18 points in the 1st quarter!!!🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/R4pEQBOuY9 — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) May 6, 2023

Unfortunately for Booker and Co., Phoenix co-star Kevin Durant finished the first quarter with only three points on 1-of -7 shooting.

In fact, Durant was the Suns second-highest scorer in the opening 12 minutes, as four others had two points apiece as the Nuggets took a 31-29 lead into the second quarter.

Denver guard Jamal Murray led the way with 12 points, surpassing his 10-point total in Game 2 after a 34-point explosion in Game 1.

Two-time MVP Nikola Jokic was held to just five points in the opening quarter, but did dish out seven assists.

The Suns are playing without starting point guard Chris Paul, who is out due to a left groin strain that he sustained in Game 2.

Phoenix is reportedly expecting to be without Paul for Games 4 and 5 as well.

Cam Payne got the start in his place, and scored the first points of the contest while picking up two assists and one steal in the first quarter.

