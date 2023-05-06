Where would the Phoenix Suns be without Devin Booker?

The Suns shooting guard once again came out on fire Friday night with 18 points scored in the first quarter alone in a 121-114 Game 3 win over the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center.

Booker did so on 8-of-10 shooting, including going 2-for-3 from beyond the arc and nailing this open look on the wing:

Devin Booker comes out on fire with 18 points in the 1st quarter!!!🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/R4pEQBOuY9 — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) May 6, 2023

The Suns star finished the contest with 47 points on 20-of-25 shooting, which featured a 5-for-8 clip from deep.

After a slow 1-for-7 start from Phoenix co-star Kevin Durant that only garnered three points in the first quarter, he finished with 39 points.

However, Durant only shot 12-for-31 from the field, but scored 14 of his points from the free-throw line on 16 attempts.

The Suns were playing without starting point guard Chris Paul, who is out due to a left groin strain that he sustained in Game 2.

Phoenix is reportedly expecting to be without Paul for Games 4 and 5 as well.

Cam Payne got the start in his place and scored seven points while picking up six assists and one steal in nearly 30 minutes played.

UP NEXT

Game 4 will tip off from Footprint Center on Sunday at 5 p.m. on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

Follow @jwa1994