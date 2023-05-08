Close
Suns’ Devin Booker dishes full-court dime to Kevin Durant to end 1Q vs. Nuggets

May 7, 2023, 5:53 PM | Updated: 5:54 pm

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball against Aaron Gordon #50 of the Denver Nuggets during Game Three of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals at Footprint Center on May 05, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Nuggets 121-114. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

BY


Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant is a man of many talents, but at the end of the first quarter in Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets, he showed what an athlete he is.

The Suns inbounded the ball with 2.1 seconds remaining following a made free throw by Bruce Brown.

Devin Booker channeled his inner Kyler Murray (who was sitting courtside on Sunday) on a full-court pass to Durant who grabbed the ball with one hand and all 7-foot-5 of his wingspan, spun and hit a shot off-balance that was nothing but net.

Phoenix finished the first quarter on a 10-4 run thanks to this play but trailed 34-32 after the period.

Durant finished the first quarter with 11 points while Booker led all scorers with 13.

No other player outside of Durant and Booker scored more than three points in the quarter.

Guard Terrance Ross was the only player to contribute off the bench in the opening quarter, hitting his only shot from behind the line.

Catch all the action on 98.7, the ArizonaSports app and ArizonaSports.com.

