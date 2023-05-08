Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant is a man of many talents, but at the end of the first quarter in Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets, he showed what an athlete he is.

The Suns inbounded the ball with 2.1 seconds remaining following a made free throw by Bruce Brown.

Devin Booker channeled his inner Kyler Murray (who was sitting courtside on Sunday) on a full-court pass to Durant who grabbed the ball with one hand and all 7-foot-5 of his wingspan, spun and hit a shot off-balance that was nothing but net.

Kevin Durant at the horn!🚨 Devin Booker with the touchdown pass. pic.twitter.com/1WoCEhLyQO — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) May 8, 2023

Phoenix finished the first quarter on a 10-4 run thanks to this play but trailed 34-32 after the period.

Durant finished the first quarter with 11 points while Booker led all scorers with 13.

No other player outside of Durant and Booker scored more than three points in the quarter.

Guard Terrance Ross was the only player to contribute off the bench in the opening quarter, hitting his only shot from behind the line.

