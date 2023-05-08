Exhale Suns fans, the series is tied at two apiece after Devin Booker and Kevin Durant’s masterclasses in the 129-124 win over the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 on Sunday.

Booker had another incredibly efficient shooting night, going 14-for-18 from the field for 36 points (77.7%) resulting in a 34-of-43 (79.1%) stretch over the last two games in Phoenix. He also had 12 assists (playoff career-high) and seven rebounds.

He seemed to get any shot he wanted and it was on display at the end of the third quarter.

Booker nailed and 25-foot three to give the Suns a five-point lead with 50 seconds left. He came down and drilled another 25-footer to give the Suns a six-point lead heading into the fourth.

Devin Booker hitting shot after shot! pic.twitter.com/JcismxJMWV — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) May 8, 2023

Durant poured in 36 points on 11-of-19 shooting. The two Suns stars combined for 72 of the team’s points (56%).

The two seemed to be in a heavyweight bout against Denver star Nikola Jokic. The two-time MVP put up a hefty 53 points (playoff career-high) on 20-for-30 shooting. His decision to take more shots led to a dip in his rebounding and assist numbers, adding 10 and four respectively.

Landry Shamet and Jock Landale were both major bright spots off the bench for Phoenix after a few poor performances from the second unit over the first three contests.

Shamet added 17 points and five 3s in 30 minutes on 6-of-9 shooting overall on the night. Landale added eight points and five rebounds in 21 minutes played and showed some flashes defensively against Jokic.

Denver pulled the game with three points with 45 seconds remaining. Phoenix forced a jump ball defensively and the Nuggets were forced to foul. T.J. Warren drained two free throws, icing the game for the home crowd at Footprint Center.

Game 5 is set for Tuesday at 7 p.m. from Ball Arena in Denver.