PHOENIX SUNS

Devin Booker shows Kyler Murray his Hail Murray pass: ‘I know you seen that’

May 8, 2023, 12:03 PM

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns smiles before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on December 14, 2021 in Portland, Oregon.

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns smiles before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on December 14, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY

BY


There was a lot to unpack in the Phoenix Suns’ Game 4 win over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night, from the “Pushbia” to another electric performance by guard Devin Booker.

Among all the highlight-reel plays, though, there was one in particular that had quite a few locals experiencing deja vu.

Looking to beat to the first-quarter buzzer, Booker inbounded the ball on the run, firing a fullcourt pass to a waiting Kevin Durant, who completed the play over a defender with a rip of the net in front of a sold-out crowd that included Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver Hollywood Brown.

Look familiar?


The way Booker rolled out before launching the deep pass was eerily familiar to the “Hail Murray,” the quarterback’s infamous game-winning touchdown pass to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins against the Buffalo Bills in 2020.

Heck, even the jersey numbers and the leg kick are the same.

The signal caller’s presence at Game 4 wasn’t lost on Booker, either.

“I told him, ‘I know you seen that,'” Booker told reporters when asked if he saw Murray and what he said to the QB.

Booker and Durant both played football growing up. And you guessed it, Booker played quarterback, while the forward was out wide catching passes and causing secondaries fits.

“I just told KD to go long, and I’ll trust a 7-foot guy that can shoot the ball from anywhere,” the guard added.

For the bit of adapting of the fly by Booker, he and Durant couldn’t have orchestrated it any better.

And on top of the win, it looks like there are a couple of new members to the “do-it-all club.”

