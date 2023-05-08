Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Suns PG Chris Paul to miss Game 5 against Denver with groin strain

May 8, 2023, 4:18 PM

Chris Paul (3) of the Phoenix Suns speaks with Kevin Durant (35) and Devin Booker (1) after Durant ...

Chris Paul (3) of the Phoenix Suns speaks with Kevin Durant (35) and Devin Booker (1) after Durant picked up a foul during the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena in Denver on Monday, May 1, 2023. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

(Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Danny Shapiro's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns star point guard Chris Paul won’t return to the lineup for Game 5 against the Denver Nuggets as the team ruled him out Monday.

Paul hasn’t played since suffering a left groin strain during the Game 2 loss on May 1.

Backup Cam Payne has started in place of Paul, who remains day-to-day with the injury.

Paul was seen getting up shots Monday at Ball Arena in Denver, a day ahead of the pivotal Game 5.

Phoenix has been able to find success without their veteran leader, winning twice in Phoenix over the weekend to even the series.

Winning on the road could prove a different challenge for the Suns, who have suffered a pair of double-digit losses in Denver this series.

The continued strong play from stars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, in addition to contributions from players such as Payne, Landry Shamet and T.J. Warren, have helped the Suns overcome the loss to Paul.

Paul has averaged 12.4 points per game on 41.8% shooting and has added 7.4 assists per game in seven playoff games this season.

Tip-off for Suns-Nuggets Game 5 is scheduled for 7 p.m. on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

