The Arizona Cardinals made a lot of noise in the 2023 NFL Draft, highlighted by a handful of trades and the addition of first-round pick Paris Johnson.

But it’s Arizona’s third-round pick that has Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema buzzing.

Picking a favorite draft selection for every NFL team, Sikkema’s selection for the Cardinals landed on cornerback and No. 72 overall pick Garrett Williams out of Syracuse.

Had it not been for his ACL injury this past season, Williams likely would’ve been picked much higher than the third round. He brings strong instincts for the position, specifically in off coverage, and could be a starter for the Cardinals, if healthy.

Before going down with his season-ending knee injury, Williams through seven games was stringing together his best season with the Orange behind two interceptions, three passes defensed and a forced fumble. He added a sack and 36 tackles, 1.5 of which were for losses, as a junior.

Williams was able to check off a goal of his by getting drafted last month.

Now, it’s about checking off another.

Given how late in the season he suffered the torn ACL, Williams is hoping to be ready to go by July.

“I feel really good about where I’m at in my rehab and recovery,” Williams said via teleconference after being drafted. “Everybody I’ve been working with has been really impressed about the things that I’ve been able to do and just how hard I’ve been going at it.”

If Williams can return to form, he could very well compete for reps in a cornerbacks room led by Marco Wilson and Antonio Hamilton. Arizona also has second-year pro Christian Matthew, veteran Kris Boyd and sixth-round pick Kei’Trel Clark among those in the mix.

“I feel like I went exactly where I was supposed to with the injury involved,” Williams said. “Obviously, if I don’t get hurt, I feel like I’m a higher-ranked guy, but I feel like I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be and this is a team that I said from the jump that I feel like I have the best connection with.”

