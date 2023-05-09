The Arizona Cardinals claimed safety Andre Chachere off of waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday, the team announced.

The move comes after Chachere was waived by the Eagles on Monday.

It also reunites the defensive back with his former coordinator for two seasons and current Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon.

Chachere heads to the Valley after recording five tackles across seven games played last season.

The safety saw most of his work in 2022 as a special teamer, seeing 77% of the available special teams snaps (141) compared to just 2% (10) on defense.

Interestingly enough, this isn’t Chachere’s first stint with the Cardinals.

In 2019, Chachere was signed to Arizona’s practice squad in September before joining the Carolina Panthers in the same capacity. He eventually made his way back to the Cardinals that season after the team signed the safety off of the Panthers’ practice squad in December. He was cut that following May.

The 6-foot, 195-pounder entered the league in 2018 as an undrafted rookie free agent out of San Jose State for the Houston Texans. He also spent time on the practice squads of the Detroit Lions (2018) and Indianapolis Colts (2020).

Chachere joins a safeties room that features starters Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson, though there is some unknown surrounding the former following his trade request this offseason. The team also has JuJu Hughes, Jovante Moffatt and Josh Thomas on the roster for depth.

