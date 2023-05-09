Close
ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Ex-Colorado WR Jordyn Tyson commits to ASU football

May 9, 2023, 3:27 PM

Jordyn Tyson #4 of the Colorado Buffaloes catches a pass in the third quarter of a game against the...

Jordyn Tyson #4 of the Colorado Buffaloes catches a pass in the third quarter of a game against the Oregon Ducks at Folsom Field on November 5, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


The Arizona State football program saw another pass catcher join its ranks on Tuesday following the commitment from former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jordyn Tyson.

The 6-foot-2 wideout announced his decision to transfer to ASU on social media. He is one of numerous former Buffaloes that hit the transfer portal this offseason in what is head coach Deion Sanders’ first year at the helm.

Fellow pass catcher Jalin Conyers reacted to the news of Tyson’s commitment with a “Scary Hours” post on social media.

Tyson joins head coach Kenny Dillingham and the Sun Devils after leading the way for Colorado’s wide receivers room this past season behind 470 yards and four touchdowns on 22 receptions.

Interestingly enough, one of his two best games last season came against the Sun Devils. In ASU’s 42-34 win over Colorado, Tyson reeled in five catches for 115 yards and a touchdown.

He also showed off his prowess in the return game, returning a punt 88 yards for a touchdown to make it a one-score game with less than four minutes to play.

The ex-Buffalo now joins a Sun Devils squad that includes wide receivers Elijhah Badger, Gio Sanders and Javen Jacobs to go along with transfers Melquan Stovall, Xavier Guillory and Troy Omeire.

