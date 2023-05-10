All is well that ends well.

After Game 4’s kerfuffle between Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic and Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia, the duo shared a heartfelt moment prior to Game 5 on Tuesday night.

The defending two-time MVP during pregame warmups tossed Ishbia a ball before dapping him up with a smile.

Nikola Jokic and Mat Ishbia shake hands before Game 5 pic.twitter.com/5xMG9Gee1V — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) May 10, 2023

And unlike the last time the two exchanged words, nobody threw a ‘bow, flopped or got ejected for getting in between and separating them.

Ishbia also seemed pretty disinterested in holding onto the basketball this time around.

For those who may have missed it, “Pushbia” resulted in an unsportsmanlike technical foul and an eventual $25,000 fine for Jokic.

Who had a dustup between Nikola Jokic and Suns owner Mat Ishbia on your bingo card? pic.twitter.com/978soiuogP — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) May 8, 2023

Ishbia tweeted on Monday that he did not want to see Jokic get suspended or fined, and the Suns owner got his wish on the former.

Jokic was also ejected in the third quarter of Game 4 of the 2021 Western Conference semifinals as Phoenix completed the sweep.

Game 5 tips off from Ball Arena in Denver at 7 p.m. on Arizona Sports 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

Follow @jwa1994