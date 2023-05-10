An elbow? A flop? Again? Suns-Nuggets gets chippy in Game 5

Perhaps Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic learned a thing or two from Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia.

The third quarter of Game 5 on Tuesday night at Ball Arena between the two West foes became chippy, specifically while Devin Booker stepped up to the line to take a free throw with 37 seconds left.

His teammates huddled around head coach Monty Williams at the sideline while Booker awaited the basketball, but Nuggets players Bruce Brown and Jokic wanted a listen.

Brown especially inserted himself in the group, which the Suns took exception to. Jokic received a slight push by Suns center Jock Landale before Kevin Durant gave the big a forearm shove like Jokic did to Ishbia in Game 4 at Footprint Center.

KD got a tech after pushing Jokic 👀 pic.twitter.com/KuKAWTOL8a — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 10, 2023

Grade Suns owner Mat Ishbia’s flop on this ‘push’ by Nikola Jokic 😂pic.twitter.com/ecftcNb6mO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 8, 2023

RELATED STORIES Suns face elimination, search for Devin Booker's help returns in Denver

All margin for error has vanished after Suns lose Game 5 to Nuggets

Chris Paul on Suns-Nuggets Game 6 availability: 'We’ll see, I’m trying to'

Suns use 2nd quarter run to get back in, lose Game 5 vs. Nuggets

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic daps up Suns owner Mat Ishbia prior to Game 5

Like the Suns owner, Jokic flailed his arms in the air, and Durant quickly received a technical foul.

After a review, Durant and Brown were both handed technical fouls.

Jokic was T’d up in Game 4 and dapped up Ishbia ahead of Game 5.

The Nuggets took a commanding lead entering the fourth quarter on Tuesday, 91-74.

Jokic got the last laugh with a 29-point triple-double in a 118-102 win for the Nuggets.

Denver took a 3-2 lead in the series, and the Suns will need to defend homecourt on Thursday to keep their run alive.

Follow @AZSports