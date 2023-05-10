Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

An elbow? A flop? Again? Suns-Nuggets gets chippy in Game 5

May 9, 2023, 9:21 PM | Updated: May 10, 2023, 12:08 am

(TNT Screenshot)...

(TNT Screenshot)

(TNT Screenshot)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


Perhaps Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic learned a thing or two from Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia.

The third quarter of Game 5 on Tuesday night at Ball Arena between the two West foes became chippy, specifically while Devin Booker stepped up to the line to take a free throw with 37 seconds left.

His teammates huddled around head coach Monty Williams at the sideline while Booker awaited the basketball, but Nuggets players Bruce Brown and Jokic wanted a listen.

Brown especially inserted himself in the group, which the Suns took exception to. Jokic received a slight push by Suns center Jock Landale before Kevin Durant gave the big a forearm shove like Jokic did to Ishbia in Game 4 at Footprint Center.

RELATED STORIES

Like the Suns owner, Jokic flailed his arms in the air, and Durant quickly received a technical foul.

After a review, Durant and Brown were both handed technical fouls.

Jokic was T’d up in Game 4 and dapped up Ishbia ahead of Game 5.

The Nuggets took a commanding lead entering the fourth quarter on Tuesday, 91-74.

Jokic got the last laugh with a 29-point triple-double in a 118-102 win for the Nuggets.

Denver took a 3-2 lead in the series, and the Suns will need to defend homecourt on Thursday to keep their run alive.

Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker (1) of the Phoenix Suns claims a foul to referee David Guthrie (16) during the western...

Kellan Olson

Suns face elimination, search for Devin Booker’s help returns in Denver

It was the same old story for the Phoenix Suns in Denver and now they face elimination after dropping Game 5.

9 minutes ago

Phoenix Suns Denver Nuggets...

Dan Bickley

All margin for error has vanished after Suns lose Game 5 to Nuggets

The next episode of the Devin and Kevin Show will be set in an extreme location. It will take place on the brink of elimination.

9 minutes ago

Phoenix Suns Chris Paul...

Jake Anderson

Chris Paul on Suns-Nuggets Game 6 availability: ‘We’ll see, I’m trying to’

Chris Paul is reportedly trying to play in Game 6 on Thursday as the Suns face elimination down 3-2 to the Nuggets in the playoffs.

9 minutes ago

Phoenix Suns Denver Nuggets Game Five...

Jake Anderson

Suns use 2nd quarter run to get back in, lose Game 5 vs. Nuggets

The Suns went on a huge run in the second quarter to get back into the game but fell hard after halftime, losing 118-102 vs. the Nuggets.

1 day ago

Nikola Jokic Suns owner Mat Ishbia...

Jake Anderson

Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic daps up Suns owner Mat Ishbia prior to Game 5

After Game 4's kerfuffle between Nuggets' Nikola Jokic and Suns owner Mat Ishbia, the duo shared a heartfelt moment before Game 5 on Tuesday.

9 minutes ago

Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns attempts a shot over Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets d...

Tyler Drake

Jay Williams to Suns’ Deandre Ayton: ‘You got your money, please shine’

ESPN analyst and former hooper Jay Williams is pleading for Suns big man Deandre Ayton to step up and answer the call.

1 day ago

An elbow? A flop? Again? Suns-Nuggets gets chippy in Game 5