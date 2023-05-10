PHOENIX SUNS
An elbow? A flop? Again? Suns-Nuggets gets chippy in Game 5
May 9, 2023, 9:21 PM | Updated: May 10, 2023, 12:08 am
(TNT Screenshot)
Perhaps Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic learned a thing or two from Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia.
The third quarter of Game 5 on Tuesday night at Ball Arena between the two West foes became chippy, specifically while Devin Booker stepped up to the line to take a free throw with 37 seconds left.
His teammates huddled around head coach Monty Williams at the sideline while Booker awaited the basketball, but Nuggets players Bruce Brown and Jokic wanted a listen.
Brown especially inserted himself in the group, which the Suns took exception to. Jokic received a slight push by Suns center Jock Landale before Kevin Durant gave the big a forearm shove like Jokic did to Ishbia in Game 4 at Footprint Center.
KD got a tech after pushing Jokic 👀 pic.twitter.com/KuKAWTOL8a
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 10, 2023
Grade Suns owner Mat Ishbia’s flop on this ‘push’ by Nikola Jokic 😂pic.twitter.com/ecftcNb6mO
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 8, 2023
Like the Suns owner, Jokic flailed his arms in the air, and Durant quickly received a technical foul.
After a review, Durant and Brown were both handed technical fouls.
Jokic was T’d up in Game 4 and dapped up Ishbia ahead of Game 5.
The Nuggets took a commanding lead entering the fourth quarter on Tuesday, 91-74.
Jokic got the last laugh with a 29-point triple-double in a 118-102 win for the Nuggets.
Denver took a 3-2 lead in the series, and the Suns will need to defend homecourt on Thursday to keep their run alive.