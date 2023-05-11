Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has donated at least $25,000 through GoFundMe.com fundraisers to help the victims of a mall shooting in his hometown of Allen, Texas.

Murray, who starred at Allen High School, donated $15,000 to a single family and another $10,000 to a general fund that was public on GoFundMe.

“This is sickening. Prayers to the mass shooting victims in Allen, Texas,” Murray wrote on Twitter Saturday immediately after the shooting. “If there is (any way) I can help those affected by this tragedy please let me know. When is this (expletive) gonna stop?”

Murray’s larger donation went to a Korean American family who lost three of its four members, with one young son surviving: Kyu Song Cho, 37, Cindy Cho, 35, and their 3-year-old son died.

Six-year-old William Cho was wounded.

Kyu Cho was a managing partner at the law firm Porter Legal Group.

“He was loved and respected,” the firm said.

The massacre Saturday sent hundreds of shoppers at the Allen Premium Outlets scrambling for cover in shops, storerooms and closed hallways.

Allen, a multicultural suburb of 105,000, is left as the latest U.S. community rent by an eruption of violence in a year that has seen an unprecedented pace of mass killings.

Here is where you can donate to verified GoFunMe drives for victims of the Allen shooting.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

