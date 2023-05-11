Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Lakers lose Anthony Davis to head injury, balanced Warriors force Game 6

May 10, 2023, 9:53 PM | Updated: 9:55 pm

Anthony Davis of the Lakers vs. Kevon Looney of the Warriors...

Kevon Looney #5 of the Golden State Warriors drives to the basket against Rui Hachimura #28 and Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the third quarter in game five of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs at Chase Center on May 10, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Lakers center Anthony Davis injured his head in what appeared to be an inadvertent elbow by Golden State’s Kevon Looney in the fourth quarter of the Warriors’ 121-106 Game 5 victory in the Western Conference semifinals Wednesday night.

Davis grabbed at his head grimacing before going to the locker room late in the game. His status for Friday’s Game 6 back in Los Angeles wasn’t immediately clear.

He finished with 23 points on 10-for-18 shooting, nine rebounds and three assists but didn’t block a shot.

RELATED STORIES

Los Angeles leads the series 3-2. The winner between the semifinals series between the Phoenix Suns and Nuggets, which Denver leads 3-2, is on the horizon for the winner.

Stephen Curry had 27 points and eight assists, while Andrew Wiggins added 25 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

LeBron James had 25 points and nine rebounds for Los Angeles.

Austin Reaves made a 3-pointer with 5:25 to play that cut the Warriors’ lead to single digits at 104-95 only for Curry to answer with five straight points, then he hit another big shot after D’Angelo Russell connected from deep.

Draymond Green contributed 20 points and 10 rebounds as Golden State played tough defense that led to better chances on the offensive end — just as coach Steve Kerr has challenged his team to to.

Now, it’s back to LA for Game 6 on Friday night with the Lakers 5-0 at home this postseason, having won eight consecutive games on their own floor since losing to the Bulls on March 26.

Golden State is trying rally from a 3-1 series deficit for only the second time in franchise history and will try to win one more to bring Game 7 back to Chase Center on Sunday. The Warriors rallied from 3-1 down in the 2016 Western Conference finals against Oklahoma City.

Curry beat the halftime buzzer with a 3-pointer over Lonnie Walker IV as the Warriors took a 70-59 lead. The 70 first-half points were the most Golden State in the playoffs since scoring 72 in a Game 6 first-round win over the Clippers in 2019. The last team to score 70 or more in a first half of a playoff game versus the Lakers was Phoenix with 71 in Game 4 of the 2000 second round.

Green and Wiggins took turns on James and Golden State tried to take Davis out of rhythm after he had 23 points, 15 rebounds, three steals and two assists in Game 4.

Curry shot 12 for 24 but just 3 of 11 from long range coming off his third career playoff triple-double in a 104-101 Game 4 loss.

Phoenix Suns

Cameron Payne #15 of the Phoenix Suns in the third quarter at Crypto.com Arena on April 06, 2022 in...

Character Counts

Suns’ Cam Payne named finalist for NBA’s Community Assist Award

Suns guard Cam Payne is one of 10 finalists for the Bob Lanier Community Assist Award, which recognizes a player's efforts off the court.

1 day ago

Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns talks with Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns while taking on ...

Arizona Sports

Suns’ Chris Paul ruled out, Deandre Ayton questionable for Game 6 vs. Nuggets

The Suns ruled Chris Paul out and Deandre Ayton questionable for Game 6 of the Western Conference semis against the Nuggets on Thursday.

1 day ago

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns speaks with the media following the NBA game against the Minne...

Arizona Sports

Suns’ Kevin Durant, Devin Booker left off All-NBA teams

The Phoenix Suns were shut out of the All- NBA teams this season after stars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant missed time with injuries.

1 day ago

Kevin Durant (35) of the Phoenix Suns catches his breath during the fourth quarter of the Denver Nu...

Kellan Olson

Kevin Durant’s 1st big moment arrives in Suns-Nuggets Game 6

The Phoenix Suns' win-or-go-home matchup with the Denver Nuggets simply comes down to which version of Kevin Durant they get.

1 day ago

Bally Sports Arizona...

Arizona Sports

Judge voids Suns’, Mercury’s media deal and sides with Bally Sports for now

A judge ruled with Diamond Sports, the operator of Bally Sports Arizona, and said that the new Suns and Mercury media deal is void for now.

1 day ago

Deandre Ayton defends Nikola Jokic in Game 5 of Suns-Nuggets...

Kevin Zimmerman

The problem with the Deandre Ayton problem

Game 5 of Suns-Nuggets showed how Deandre Ayton can be taken physically out of the Suns' defense. And later, he was mentally eliminated.

1 day ago

Lakers lose Anthony Davis to head injury, balanced Warriors force Game 6