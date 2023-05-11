Arizona State adds OL transfer Cade Briggs from Texas Tech

Arizona State added to its offensive line with the commitment of transfer Cade Briggs from Texas Tech.

Briggs announced his decision on his Instagram account on Thursday.

He arrives in Tempe as a fifth-year senior, seeing action in each of his first four seasons at the FBS level.

His first three seasons were spent next door at New Mexico.

He started five games at guard without allowing any sacks.

He then moved to left tackle for his sophomore and junior seasons and led the team with 523 total snaps as a sophomore.

He then headed to Texas Tech where he appeared in two games and was the team’s primary backup center in 2022.

Briggs attended Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas where he helped lead the team to a state championship in all four seasons. He was selected to the All-State team as a senior.

Arizona State is still searching for a replacement at left guard after four-year starter LaDarius Henderson transferred to Michigan and transfer Ben Coleman has been ruled out for the first half of the season with a lower-leg injury.

