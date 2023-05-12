Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Nuggets’ Michael Malone: Jamal Murray ‘should be good to go’ for Game 6 vs. Suns

May 11, 2023, 5:38 PM | Updated: 5:54 pm

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray gestures after hitting a 3-point basket against the Phoenix Suns ...

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray gestures after hitting a 3-point basket against the Phoenix Suns during the second half of Game 5 of an NBA Western Conference basketball semifinal playoff series Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray “should be good to go” for Game 6 against the Phoenix Suns, head coach Michael Malone said pregame.

Murray was downgraded to questionable on Thursday due to a non-COVID illness, which Malone called a little bug going around the team.

The point guard has been excellent for the Nuggets through five games, leading the team in scoring in Game 1 and Game 3.

If Murray were unable to play, the Nuggets would likely rely on backups Christian Braun and Bruce Brown. Point guards Ish Smith and Reggie Jackson have also seen limited minutes and are available to play from Denver’s playoff roster.

RELATED STORIES

The Suns are dealing with a couple of injury issues on their side as well.

Point guard Chris Paul (groin) has been ruled out and will miss his third consecutive game for Phoenix while center Deandre Ayton is listed as questionable with a rib injury.

Devin Booker was not listed on the injury report after he limped at times with a sore foot in Game 5 on Tuesday.

Game 6 at Footprint Center begins Thursday at 7 p.m. on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

Phoenix Suns

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)...

Arizona Sports

Suns expected to start Landry Shamet in must-win Game 6

The Suns are expected to turnover the roster for Game 6 vs the Nuggets with Landry Shamet and Jock Landale replacing Josh Okogie and Deandre Ayton.

18 hours ago

Phoenix Suns Denver Nuggets Game Five...

Arizona Sports

Suns’ Deandre Ayton ruled out for Game 6 vs. Nuggets

Phoenix Suns starting center Deandre Ayton has been ruled out for Game 6 against the Denver Nuggets with a rib injury.

18 hours ago

Phoenix Suns F Kevin Durant (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)...

Tom Kuebel

Kevin Durant wins fan vote for NBA Handle of the Year

Kevin Durant is known for his scoring prowess and shot-making ability, but this season he was awarded for his ball handling skills.

18 hours ago

Anthony Davis of the Lakers vs. Kevon Looney of the Warriors...

Associated Press

Lakers lose Anthony Davis to head injury, balanced Warriors force Game 6

Lakers center Anthony Davis injured his head in the fourth quarter of the Warriors' Game 5 victory in the Western Conference semifinals.

2 days ago

Cameron Payne #15 of the Phoenix Suns in the third quarter at Crypto.com Arena on April 06, 2022 in...

Character Counts

Suns’ Cam Payne named finalist for NBA’s Community Assist Award

Suns guard Cam Payne is one of 10 finalists for the Bob Lanier Community Assist Award, which recognizes a player's efforts off the court.

2 days ago

Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns talks with Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns while taking on ...

Arizona Sports

Suns’ Chris Paul ruled out, Deandre Ayton questionable for Game 6 vs. Nuggets

The Suns ruled Chris Paul out and Deandre Ayton questionable for Game 6 of the Western Conference semis against the Nuggets on Thursday.

2 days ago

Nuggets’ Michael Malone: Jamal Murray ‘should be good to go’ for Game 6 vs. Suns