Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray “should be good to go” for Game 6 against the Phoenix Suns, head coach Michael Malone said pregame.

Murray was downgraded to questionable on Thursday due to a non-COVID illness, which Malone called a little bug going around the team.

The point guard has been excellent for the Nuggets through five games, leading the team in scoring in Game 1 and Game 3.

If Murray were unable to play, the Nuggets would likely rely on backups Christian Braun and Bruce Brown. Point guards Ish Smith and Reggie Jackson have also seen limited minutes and are available to play from Denver’s playoff roster.

The Suns are dealing with a couple of injury issues on their side as well.

Point guard Chris Paul (groin) has been ruled out and will miss his third consecutive game for Phoenix while center Deandre Ayton is listed as questionable with a rib injury.

Devin Booker was not listed on the injury report after he limped at times with a sore foot in Game 5 on Tuesday.

Game 6 at Footprint Center begins Thursday at 7 p.m. on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

