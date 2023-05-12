Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Jock Landale, Landry Shamet start for Suns in Game 6 vs. Nuggets

May 11, 2023, 6:36 PM | Updated: 6:39 pm

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)...

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


The Phoenix Suns have two new starters for Game 6 of their Western Conference semifinals series against the Denver Nuggets, with Landry Shamet and center Jock Landale replacing Josh Okogie and Deandre Ayton.

Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro reported that Shamet was expected to start in place of Okogie to provide more shooting, while Ayton has been ruled out with rib injury.

Denver will start its usual five: Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr., Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Jamal Murray.

The 25-year-old Shamet started in nine of the 40 games he appeared in during the regular season. He started the second half of a Game 5 loss, a sign he could see more time moving forward.

In the playoffs, he has actually improved his shooting numbers from 37% to 41% from the field and 37% to 40% from 3-point range.

Landale will be inserted by necessity for the injured Ayton.

The 27-year-old Landale is in his second season in the NBA and has appeared in six playoff games so far for the Suns, averaging 5.0 points and 3.8 rebounds in 13.7 minutes.

He had four starts during the regular season.

Phoenix could also turn to center Bismack Biyombo who has appeared in seven games for the Suns through these playoffs.

Game 6 is a must-win game for Phoenix as they trail Denver 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.

The Suns are 4-1 at home this year in the playoffs.

Game 6 at Footprint Center begins Thursday at 7 p.m. on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

