Suns expected to start Landry Shamet in must-win Game 6

The Phoenix Suns are expected to see a 40% roster turnover for Game 6 vs the Denver Nuggets with guard Landry Shamet and center Jock Landale replacing Josh Okogie and Deandre Ayton.

According to Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro, Shamet is expected to start in place of Okogie while Ayton has been ruled out with rib injury.

The 25-year-old Shamet started in nine of the 40 games he appeared in during the regular season.

In the playoffs, he has actually increased his shooting numbers from 37% to 41% from the field and 37% to 40% from 3-point range.

Landale will be inserted by necessity for the injured Ayton.

The 27-year-old Landale is in his second season in the NBA and has appeared in six playoff games so far for the Suns, averaging 5.0 points and 3.8 rebounds in 13.7 minutes.

He had four starts during the regular season.

Phoenix could also turn to center Bismack Biyombo who has appeared in seven games for the Suns through these playoffs.

Game 6 is a must-win game for Phoenix as they trail Denver 3-2 in the best of seven series.

The Suns are 4-1 at home this year in the playoffs.

Game 6 at Footprint Center begins Thursday at 7 p.m. on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

