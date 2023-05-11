Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Suns expected to start Landry Shamet in must-win Game 6

May 11, 2023, 1:39 PM

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)...

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


The Phoenix Suns are expected to see a 40% roster turnover for Game 6 vs the Denver Nuggets with guard Landry Shamet and center Jock Landale replacing Josh Okogie and Deandre Ayton.

According to Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro, Shamet is expected to start in place of Okogie while Ayton has been ruled out with rib injury.

The 25-year-old Shamet started in nine of the 40 games he appeared in during the regular season.

In the playoffs, he has actually increased his shooting numbers from 37% to 41% from the field and 37% to 40% from 3-point range.

Landale will be inserted by necessity for the injured Ayton.

RELATED STORIES

The 27-year-old Landale is in his second season in the NBA and has appeared in six playoff games so far for the Suns, averaging 5.0 points and 3.8 rebounds in 13.7 minutes.

He had four starts during the regular season.

Phoenix could also turn to center Bismack Biyombo who has appeared in seven games for the Suns through these playoffs.

Game 6 is a must-win game for Phoenix as they trail Denver 3-2 in the best of seven series.

The Suns are 4-1 at home this year in the playoffs.

Game 6 at Footprint Center begins Thursday at 7 p.m. on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns Denver Nuggets Game Five...

Arizona Sports

Suns’ Deandre Ayton ruled out for Game 6 vs Nuggets

Phoenix Suns starting center Deandre Ayton has been ruled out for Game 6 against the Denver Nuggets with a rib injury.

17 hours ago

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray gestures after hitting a 3-point basket against the Phoenix Suns ...

Arizona Sports

Nuggets’ Jamal Murray questionable for Game 6 vs. Suns

Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray has been downgraded to questionable (non-COVID illness) for Game 6 vs the Phoenix Suns.

17 hours ago

Phoenix Suns F Kevin Durant (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)...

Tom Kuebel

Kevin Durant wins fan vote for NBA Handle of the Year

Kevin Durant is known for his scoring prowess and shot-making ability, but this season he was awarded for his ball handling skills.

17 hours ago

Anthony Davis of the Lakers vs. Kevon Looney of the Warriors...

Associated Press

Lakers lose Anthony Davis to head injury, balanced Warriors force Game 6

Lakers center Anthony Davis injured his head in the fourth quarter of the Warriors' Game 5 victory in the Western Conference semifinals.

2 days ago

Cameron Payne #15 of the Phoenix Suns in the third quarter at Crypto.com Arena on April 06, 2022 in...

Character Counts

Suns’ Cam Payne named finalist for NBA’s Community Assist Award

Suns guard Cam Payne is one of 10 finalists for the Bob Lanier Community Assist Award, which recognizes a player's efforts off the court.

2 days ago

Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns talks with Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns while taking on ...

Arizona Sports

Suns’ Chris Paul ruled out, Deandre Ayton questionable for Game 6 vs. Nuggets

The Suns ruled Chris Paul out and Deandre Ayton questionable for Game 6 of the Western Conference semis against the Nuggets on Thursday.

2 days ago

Suns expected to start Landry Shamet in must-win Game 6