PHOENIX –Tommy Henry gave the Arizona Diamondbacks 6.2 innings of two-run ball in his longest outing of the season at 97 pitches on Thursday at Chase Field.

Alex Cobb of the Giants came out on top of the pitching duel, though, with 7.2 scoreless frames in a 6-2 victory for San Francisco.

Arizona (20-18) avoided getting shutout for the first time this season, but not until the score got away after a four-run ninth inning by the Giants (17-20).

Henry was economical and missed barrels with an 85.7 mph exit velocity, even with only two strikeouts.

His biggest hiccup came in the second inning when he threw six straight balls followed by a curveball that recently promoted Giants prospect Casey Schmitt belted to the second deck in left field.

After that, Henry surrendered only one base on balls and four hits, two of which were infield singles, including a bunt.

Henry has gotten past the sixth inning in two straight starts, providing needed length and consistency for a seven-man bullpen and young rotation.

“He was commanding the fastball, he was getting some really weak contact on the secondary stuff,” manager Torey Lovullo said postgame.

“He’s been throwing better each outing, making quality adjustments each outing.”

Tommy Henry, Nasty 79mph Curveball. 😨 pic.twitter.com/OueY3qwSTe — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 12, 2023

Henry felt he made strides with a slider, which he said has been a focal point for weeks.

He threw 19 sliders, 10 of which were swung at and three were put in play, according to Statcast.

“I felt like tonight the mechanics felt a little more repeatable,” Henry said. “I felt like I knew where my hand was out in front more often and that gave me the trust and freedom to let it eat and let the guys behind me work … It’s been kind of a grind lately, every day we’re diving in, we’re focused and I feel like it’s paying off a little bit.”

Scott McGough provided four outs without any problem, but the ninth inning got away from Jose Ruiz. He allowed four runs, three of them earned.

Schmitt struck again with an RBI double, although it was a chopper that bounced over third baseman Josh Rojas, who was playing in but perhaps too far, according to Lovullo.

FOUR-HIT night for Casey Schmitt 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JknbN8zP6g — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 12, 2023

A Ketel Marte low throw that got away from catcher Gabriel Moreno led to another run in a less-than-stellar inning in an otherwise terrific defensive game.

The D-backs managed nine hits on Thursday but, as Lovullo put it, could not get anything going.

Arizona finished the game having grounded into three double plays and had a runner picked off: Alek Thomas after a lead-off single in the second inning right after San Francisco grabbed the lead.

The D-backs finally got cooking in the final frame, as Pavin Smith led off with a single, followed by a Christian Walker walk. Dominic Fletcher drove them both in with his third single of the game. Fletcher was the only D-backs player with multiple hits.

Cobb struck out only three batters and had two 1-2-3 innings, but he produced weak contact consistently, especially on the ground.

“I thought he was doing a good job of keeping us off balance with an assortment of pitches, looked like the could go to that split-change that we were aware of at any time, threw an aggressive fastball … seemed like everything was working tonight,” Lovullo said.

Alex Cobb, Dirty 90mph Splitter. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/moWXSFOWBg — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 12, 2023

Cobb has been on a tear, as three of his last four starts have gone for at least seven innings without an earned run.

Lovullo said he doesn’t feel his offense is pressing after scoring eight runs over the past three games — all losses — but he noted that someone will need to slug in order to help the lineup turn. Arizona had one extra-base hit on Thursday: a double by Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Corbin Carroll was absent from the starting lineup and did not play Thursday. It was a scheduled off day as he works back to 100% after hitting the wall at Coors Field on April 29.

He will be back in there on Friday.

Davies working back

Starting pitcher Zach Davies (oblique) will throw roughly 55 pitches either Sunday or Monday.

This will come in the Arizona Complex League or a simulated game. The plan is to have him throw in two more outings before deciding on next steps, be it a rehab stint at a minor league affiliate or return to the majors.

Kyle Lewis update

Outfielder Kyle Lewis played in an extended spring training game on Thursday. He is building up strength and consistency after missing more than a month of MLB games due to an undisclosed illness, Lovullo said.

The manager has had a unique scout watching Lewis in his son, Chicago Cubs ACL manager Nick Lovullo.

“I was able to get a different point of view,” Lovullo said. “My son even said (Lewis) looked really good.”

Hey, Drey

Drey Jameson had his best start of the season in Triple-A Reno with six innings of one-run ball and five punch outs. It was his third start with the Aces since getting optioned on April 24.

Up next

Ryne Nelson is up next for the D-backs against Giants opener John Brebbia on Friday.

First pitch is at 6:40 p.m.

