Cardinals sign 2023 6th-rounder Dante Stills to rookie contract

TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals inked rookie defensive lineman Dante Stills to a four-year contract on Friday, the team announced.

The sixth-round pick (No. 213 overall) was Arizona’s final pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Before heading to the desert, Stills appeared 59 games, a school record, during five seasons at West Virginia.

He ended his collegiate career as the program’s all-time leader in tackles for loss (52.5) and came in fourth in sacks (23.5). He worked mostly as a defensive tackle and end.

“In my college career, I played everywhere. I feel like I fit best as a three-technique and the five — either or — but I play more at the three-technique inside,” he said via teleconference after getting drafted.

The signing comes on the first day of rookie minicamp and after five rookies, including first-round pick Paris Johnson, put pen to paper the day prior.

With the Stills news, pass rusher BJ Ojulari (second round) and cornerbacks Garrett Williams (third round) and Kei’Trel Clark (sixth round) are the only Cardinals 2023 draft picks still left unsigned.

Two of the three were present during the Cardinals’ rookie minicamp on Friday. Ojulari got work in, while Williams took in the camp from the sideline as he continues to work his way back from a torn ACL last season.

Clark, meanwhile, was a healthy scratch for an important moment in the cornerback’s life: his college graduation.

“He actually wanted to come (to rookie minicamp) and then fly back (to Louisville) and then fly back. I said, ‘Brother, listen, that’s important,'” Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said Friday.

“We want all our guys to graduate. So he’s going to do that and then he’ll be submerged on Sunday. I feel good about where he’s at. He wants to be here, but that’s important.”

