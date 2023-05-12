Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Cardinals sign 2023 6th-rounder Dante Stills to rookie contract

May 12, 2023, 1:42 PM

Dante Stills at Cardinals rookie minicamp...

Arizona Cardinals DT Dante Stills runs through drills during rookie minicamp on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals inked rookie defensive lineman Dante Stills to a four-year contract on Friday, the team announced.

The sixth-round pick (No. 213 overall) was Arizona’s final pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Before heading to the desert, Stills appeared 59 games, a school record, during five seasons at West Virginia.

He ended his collegiate career as the program’s all-time leader in tackles for loss (52.5) and came in fourth in sacks (23.5). He worked mostly as a defensive tackle and end.

RELATED STORIES

“In my college career, I played everywhere. I feel like I fit best as a three-technique and the five — either or — but I play more at the three-technique inside,” he said via teleconference after getting drafted.

The signing comes on the first day of rookie minicamp and after five rookies, including first-round pick Paris Johnson, put pen to paper the day prior.

With the Stills news, pass rusher BJ Ojulari (second round) and cornerbacks Garrett Williams (third round) and Kei’Trel Clark (sixth round) are the only Cardinals 2023 draft picks still left unsigned.

Two of the three were present during the Cardinals’ rookie minicamp on Friday. Ojulari got work in, while Williams took in the camp from the sideline as he continues to work his way back from a torn ACL last season.

Clark, meanwhile, was a healthy scratch for an important moment in the cornerback’s life: his college graduation.

“He actually wanted to come (to rookie minicamp) and then fly back (to Louisville) and then fly back. I said, ‘Brother, listen, that’s important,'” Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said Friday.

“We want all our guys to graduate. So he’s going to do that and then he’ll be submerged on Sunday. I feel good about where he’s at. He wants to be here, but that’s important.”

Cardinals Corner

Cardinals Paris Johnson at rookie minicamp...

Tyler Drake

Young Cardinals already forming bond as rookie minicamp kicks off

The Cardinals wasted little time putting offensive linemen Paris Johnson and Jon Gaines II together as rookie minicamp got underway Friday.

19 hours ago

Matt Haack tries out for Cardinals...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals bring in former ASU punter Matt Haack, 3 others for tryout

The Arizona Cardinals brought in a familiar face to the area for tryout on Friday in former Arizona State Sun Devils punter Matt Haack.

19 hours ago

Arizona Cardinals' 2023 opponent power rankings...

Tyler Drake

Ranking the Arizona Cardinals’ 2023 NFL opponents

In honor of Arizona's schedule dropping, let's take a closer look at where the Cardinals' opponents stack up in May.

2 days ago

Owner Michael Bidwill, new head coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort of the Ar...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals’ 2023 schedule features no primetime games

The Cardinals' full schedule was released Thursday, with the team kicking off the regular season in Washington against the Commanders.

2 days ago

Paris Johnson signs rookie contract...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals sign OL Paris Johnson, 4 others to rookie contracts

The Arizona Cardinals inked five 2023 NFL Draft picks to rookie deals on Thursday afternoon, the team announced.

2 days ago

Paris Johnson introductory press conference...

Tyler Drake

Got it from his mama: Cardinals OL Paris Johnson’s charitable work a family affair

Paris Johnson's passion to give back is a credit to his mother, Monica Daniels, who has continued to push him and lead by example.

2 days ago

Cardinals sign 2023 6th-rounder Dante Stills to rookie contract