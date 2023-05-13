Close
Seven words or less: The Cardinals’ 2023 schedule

May 13, 2023, 10:21 AM | Updated: 11:20 am

Monti Ossenfort and Jonathan Gannon chat at rookie minicamp...

Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon chat during rookie minicamp on Friday, May 13, 2023. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

We’re one step closer to the 2023 NFL season kicking into gear following the schedule release on Thursday.

In honor of now knowing the Arizona Cardinals’ slate, Cardinals Corner co-hosts Tyler Drake and Erik Ruby gave their week-by-week thoughts on the schedule in seven words or less.

Let’s dive right in:

Week 1: at Washington Commanders

TD: Cardinals have a chance in D.C.

ER: Answers if rookies start Week 1.

Week 2: vs. New York Giants

TD: Tough home test right out the gate.

ER: Chance to test new-look run defense.

Week 3: vs. Dallas Cowboys

TD: Tony Pollard is going to feast.

ER: Possibly start Kyler Murray watch.

Week 4: at San Francisco 49ers

TD: Brock Purdy or Trey Lance?

ER: Chance to start momentum in NFC West.

Week 5: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

TD: Another brutal home matchup for Arizona.

ER: Joe Burrow tests CB room.

Week 6: at Los Angeles Rams

TD: First one to 20 wins.

ER: Good ol’ fashion stink-off.

Week 7: at Seattle Seahawks

TD: I’ve got a bad feeling about this.

ER: Weird things happen in Seattle…

Week 8: vs. Baltimore Ravens

TD: Lamar vs. Kyler would be something else.

ER: Possibly Lamar vs Kyler.

Week 9: at Cleveland Browns

TD: This is gonna be a dog fight.

ER: Paris Johnson Jr. vs Myles Garrett.

Week 10: vs. Atlanta Falcons

TD: This is one the Cards can win.

ER: Big test for Simmons/Collins.

Week 11: at Houston Texans

TD: 2024 NFL Draft pick implications!

ER: Time to overreact to the trade!

Week 12: vs Los Angeles Rams

TD: Could be a long season by now.

ER: The tank starts for real.

Week 13: at Pittsburgh Steelers

TD: Najee Harris is gonna be a problem.

ER: If J.J Watt unretires… (I joke)

Week 14: Bye

TD: Another year, another late bye.

ER: Is this legal?

Week 15: vs. San Francisco 49ers

TD: Will be on opposite ends of standings.

ER: Who is QB for both teams?

Week 16: at Chicago Bears

TD: Bring extra layer(s), you’re gonna need it.

ER: Chicago in December… YIKES!

Week 17: at Philadelphia Eagles

TD: New year (almost), new team.

ER: Eagles will be out for blood (Gannon).

Week 18: vs. Seattle Seahawks

TD: Draft position or pride? What matters more?

ER: Last chance to get a better pick.

