CARDINALS CORNER
Seven words or less: The Cardinals’ 2023 schedule
May 13, 2023, 10:21 AM | Updated: 11:20 am
(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)
We’re one step closer to the 2023 NFL season kicking into gear following the schedule release on Thursday.
In honor of now knowing the Arizona Cardinals’ slate, Cardinals Corner co-hosts Tyler Drake and Erik Ruby gave their week-by-week thoughts on the schedule in seven words or less.
Let’s dive right in:
Week 1: at Washington Commanders
TD: Cardinals have a chance in D.C.
ER: Answers if rookies start Week 1.
Week 2: vs. New York Giants
TD: Tough home test right out the gate.
ER: Chance to test new-look run defense.
Week 3: vs. Dallas Cowboys
TD: Tony Pollard is going to feast.
ER: Possibly start Kyler Murray watch.
Week 4: at San Francisco 49ers
TD: Brock Purdy or Trey Lance?
ER: Chance to start momentum in NFC West.
Week 5: vs. Cincinnati Bengals
TD: Another brutal home matchup for Arizona.
ER: Joe Burrow tests CB room.
Week 6: at Los Angeles Rams
TD: First one to 20 wins.
ER: Good ol’ fashion stink-off.
Week 7: at Seattle Seahawks
TD: I’ve got a bad feeling about this.
ER: Weird things happen in Seattle…
Week 8: vs. Baltimore Ravens
TD: Lamar vs. Kyler would be something else.
ER: Possibly Lamar vs Kyler.
Week 9: at Cleveland Browns
TD: This is gonna be a dog fight.
ER: Paris Johnson Jr. vs Myles Garrett.
Week 10: vs. Atlanta Falcons
TD: This is one the Cards can win.
ER: Big test for Simmons/Collins.
Week 11: at Houston Texans
TD: 2024 NFL Draft pick implications!
ER: Time to overreact to the trade!
Week 12: vs Los Angeles Rams
TD: Could be a long season by now.
ER: The tank starts for real.
Week 13: at Pittsburgh Steelers
TD: Najee Harris is gonna be a problem.
ER: If J.J Watt unretires… (I joke)
Week 14: Bye
TD: Another year, another late bye.
ER: Is this legal?
Week 15: vs. San Francisco 49ers
TD: Will be on opposite ends of standings.
ER: Who is QB for both teams?
Week 16: at Chicago Bears
TD: Bring extra layer(s), you’re gonna need it.
ER: Chicago in December… YIKES!
Week 17: at Philadelphia Eagles
TD: New year (almost), new team.
ER: Eagles will be out for blood (Gannon).
Week 18: vs. Seattle Seahawks
TD: Draft position or pride? What matters more?
ER: Last chance to get a better pick.