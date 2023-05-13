We’re one step closer to the 2023 NFL season kicking into gear following the schedule release on Thursday.

In honor of now knowing the Arizona Cardinals’ slate, Cardinals Corner co-hosts Tyler Drake and Erik Ruby gave their week-by-week thoughts on the schedule in seven words or less.

Let’s dive right in:

Week 1: at Washington Commanders

TD: Cardinals have a chance in D.C.

ER: Answers if rookies start Week 1.

Week 2: vs. New York Giants

TD: Tough home test right out the gate.

ER: Chance to test new-look run defense.

Week 3: vs. Dallas Cowboys

TD: Tony Pollard is going to feast.

ER: Possibly start Kyler Murray watch.

Week 4: at San Francisco 49ers

TD: Brock Purdy or Trey Lance?

ER: Chance to start momentum in NFC West.

Week 5: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

TD: Another brutal home matchup for Arizona.

ER: Joe Burrow tests CB room.

Week 6: at Los Angeles Rams

TD: First one to 20 wins.

ER: Good ol’ fashion stink-off.

Week 7: at Seattle Seahawks

TD: I’ve got a bad feeling about this.

ER: Weird things happen in Seattle…

Week 8: vs. Baltimore Ravens

TD: Lamar vs. Kyler would be something else.

ER: Possibly Lamar vs Kyler.

Week 9: at Cleveland Browns

TD: This is gonna be a dog fight.

ER: Paris Johnson Jr. vs Myles Garrett.

Week 10: vs. Atlanta Falcons

TD: This is one the Cards can win.

ER: Big test for Simmons/Collins.

Week 11: at Houston Texans

TD: 2024 NFL Draft pick implications!

ER: Time to overreact to the trade!

Week 12: vs Los Angeles Rams

TD: Could be a long season by now.

ER: The tank starts for real.

Week 13: at Pittsburgh Steelers

TD: Najee Harris is gonna be a problem.

ER: If J.J Watt unretires… (I joke)

Week 14: Bye

TD: Another year, another late bye.

ER: Is this legal?

Week 15: vs. San Francisco 49ers

TD: Will be on opposite ends of standings.

ER: Who is QB for both teams?

Week 16: at Chicago Bears

TD: Bring extra layer(s), you’re gonna need it.

ER: Chicago in December… YIKES!

Week 17: at Philadelphia Eagles

TD: New year (almost), new team.

ER: Eagles will be out for blood (Gannon).

Week 18: vs. Seattle Seahawks

TD: Draft position or pride? What matters more?

ER: Last chance to get a better pick.