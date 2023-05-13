Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

May 13, 2023, 11:20 AM

Mother's Day base at Chase Field...

(Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

The Arizona Diamondbacks are honoring the moms in attendance for this weekend’s home slate at Chase Field in more ways than one.

With Mother’s Day falling this Sunday, the first 10,000 moms through the door will receive a three-quarter sleeve Mother’s Day shirt.

There will also be a special menu for those at the ballpark, with turkey, brie, and strawberry paninis on tap at Taste of Chase in Section 130.

Individual heart-shaped cinnamon roll apple pie is another option located at The Still at Cutwater in section 139 and the Sweet Treats Dessert Cart at section 123.

And for those looking for drink options, the D-backs have a blueberry vodka lemonade located throughout the ballpark.

Kids can also run the bases and get their faces painted.

In addition to the good eats, t-shirt and activities, Arizona is hosting pregame yoga on the field through a special package that includes a ticket to Sunday’s D-backs game, a special-edition crossbody bag and postgame beer sample.

A day before Mother’s Day will see a special giveaway as well, with the first 15,000 fans in attendance taking home an anime player t-shirt designed by local artist Andrea Ramirez Cordero.

The shirts, which pay homage to Phoenix’s Asian American community, features Corbin Carroll, Merrill Kelly and Jake McCarthy.

The D-backs are back in action Saturday against the Giants. First pitch is slated for 5:10 p.m. Tune to Arizona Sports 98.7, the Arizona Sports app or ArizonaSports.com.

