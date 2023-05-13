Close
Cincinnati Reds release new Nike City Connect uniforms and logo

May 13, 2023, 3:14 PM | Updated: 3:16 pm

(Cincinnati Reds Twitter photo)...

(Cincinnati Reds Twitter photo)

(Cincinnati Reds Twitter photo)

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

The Cincinnati Reds are the newest team to receive their City Connect jerseys on Saturday from Nike.

The City Connect jerseys are meant to represent something unique to the city, as for the Arizona Diamondbacks it says snakes in Spanish (Serpientes).

Cincinnati tweeted out “Repping CINCY for a new generation.”

The jersey is all black with red and white trim around the “Cincy” on the front of the jersey and red trim on the end of the sleeve.

The hat is all black with a new “C” that features many different red lines that meet and form a modern look on the team’s previous logo.

Saturday is the first day the team will don the uniforms on the field.

Cincinnati is now the 18th team to get a City Connect jersey, joining the Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies, Chicago White Sox, Miami Marlins, Seattle Mariners, Washington Nationals, San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Angels, Milwaukee Brewers, San Francisco Giants, Kansas City Royals, Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves and L.A. Dodgers.

Only the Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Guardians, Detroit Tigers, Minnesota Twins, New York Mets, New York Yankees, Oakland Athletics, Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates, St. Louis Cardinals, Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays remain without them.

Pittsburgh and Baltimore plan on releasing jerseys later this year.

