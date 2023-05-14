Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Suns head coach Monty Williams fired, how are fans reacting

May 13, 2023, 7:56 PM | Updated: 9:04 pm

Head Coach Monty Williams of the Phoenix Suns watches the action against the Dallas Mavericks durin...

Head Coach Monty Williams of the Phoenix Suns watches the action against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of Game Three of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals at American Airlines Center on May 6, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. The Mavericks won 103-94. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

The Phoenix Suns fired head coach Monty Williams on Saturday evening and the news came as somewhat of a shock to NBA fans.

The move comes after owner Mat Ishbia acquired the team in the middle of this season, and Williams and the Suns were eliminated from the playoffs by 25-plus points at home for the second straight year.

Williams posted a 194-115 record (.628) in four seasons and made the playoffs three years in a row from 2021-23.

The Suns’ head coach is coming off an NBA Coach of the Year Award in 2022 and runner-up in 2021.

RELATED STORIES

Phoenix made a major push for a championship at the trade deadline by acquiring Kevin Durant, thinning its depth in the process and ultimately ended in a similar spot as last year.

To some around the Valley, this was a worry that gained steams as Phoenix took an epic tumble out of the playoffs. To others, it is a “what have you done for me lately” business and Williams was the latest to be fired.

Williams joins the Toronto Raptors’ Dwane Casey (2018) and Nick Nurse (2020), plus the Milwaukee Bucks’ Mike Budenholzer (2019) as head coaches to lose their job shortly after winning coach of the year.

Phoenix Suns

Monty Williams of the Phoenix Suns in the first half of Game Three of the Western Conference First ...

Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns decide culture only matters so much by firing Monty Williams

There was justification beyond firing Monty Williams but that is not the story after the Phoenix Suns' decision.

21 hours ago

Monty Williams, Suns, head coach...

Arizona Sports

Monty Williams reportedly fired as Phoenix Suns head coach

The Phoenix Suns have reportedly fired head coach Monty Williams on Saturday after a second-round playoff exit vs. the Nuggets.

21 hours ago

Lakers Warriors Lebron James Steph Curry...

Associated Press

Lakers eliminate Warriors in 6 to set up Western Conference Finals vs. Nuggets

The Lakers eliminated the defending NBA champion Warriors with a 122-101 victory on Friday night in Game 6 of the second-round series.

2 days ago

Al McCoy during his final weeks as voice of the Phoenix Suns...

Arizona Sports

Al McCoy impacted sightless Suns fans from start of fanhood to final call

Al McCoy and fans with limited vision forged a special bond during his 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns.

2 days ago

Devin Booker (1) and Kevin Durant (35) of the Phoenix Suns feel the pinch during the second quarter...

Kellan Olson

How will Suns respond to failings, then thread the needle in vital offseason?

The Phoenix Suns will look a whole lot different at the start of next season. The question is how different.

2 days ago

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) in the second half of Game 1 of an NBA second-round basketba...

Kevin Zimmerman

Deandre Ayton downplays ‘noise’; Chris Paul and Monty Williams talk futures

Deandre Ayton, Monty Williams and Chris Paul were asked about their futures with the Phoenix Suns after exit inteviews.

2 days ago

Suns head coach Monty Williams fired, how are fans reacting