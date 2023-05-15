Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals sign Sun Devil alum, P Matt Haack, release trio

May 15, 2023, 10:57 AM

Matt Haack signs with Cardinals...

Matt Haack #6 of the Indianapolis Colts punts the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 26, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals signed Arizona State Sun Devils alum and punter Matt Haack on Monday, the team announced.

Additionally, the team released defensive lineman Manny Jones, linebacker Blake Lynch and kicker Elliott Fry.

Haack and three others tried out during Arizona’s rookie minicamp on Friday.

He figures to take over starting punter duties for the organization with Nolan Cooney the only other option currently on the roster.

Before Haack’s arrival, Andy Lee manned starting punter duties for six seasons in the Valley and was a trusted option for special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers.

Lee is currently an unrestricted free agent.

The punter heads to the desert after appearing in 17 games for the Indianapolis Colts in 2022. He averaged 44.8 yards across 70 punts last season.

Haack entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Miami Dolphins in 2017. Haack played for Miami until 2020 before joining the Buffalo Bills the next season.

Before Haack headed to the NFL, he spent four years at ASU. He registered 209 punts and averaged 43.9 yards per attempt, good enough for fourth in school history.

Jones went undrafted last season before signing on with the Cardinals.

He appeared in four games with Arizona in 2022, recording six tackles. The lineman saw 59 snaps on defense (22% of the available reps).

Lynch, who was a member of Arizona’s practice squad in 2022, and Fry were both signed to future deals this past January.

