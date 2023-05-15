Close
Arizona basketball schedules Thanksgiving Day game vs. Michigan State

May 15, 2023, 11:31 AM | Updated: 11:56 am

Oumar Ballo #11 of the Arizona Wildcats is fouled by Maxime Raynaud #42 of the Stanford Cardinal in...

Oumar Ballo #11 of the Arizona Wildcats is fouled by Maxime Raynaud #42 of the Stanford Cardinal in the first half of a quarterfinal game of the Pac-12 basketball tournament at T-Mobile Arena on March 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Wildcats defeated the Cardinal 95-84. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


The Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball team will face the Michigan State Spartans on Thanksgiving of 2023.

The Acrisure Classic, an inaugural event in Palm Springs, Calif, will tip off at 1:30 p.m. MST on Thursday, Nov. 23.

It will air on FOX immediately riding the audience of a nationally televised NFL matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers.

Each school will also host a to-be-determined opponent on their respective home courts as part of the Acrisure Invitational.

Arizona and Michigan State have played one another seven times prior, with the Wildcats going 5-2 against the Spartans.

Their meeting this Thanksgiving will be the first college basketball game at Acrisure Arena, which opened in December 2022. It is primarily a concert venue but also hosts the American Hockey League affiliate of the Seattle Kraken.

Tickets for the Arizona-Michigan State game go on sale on Wednesday at 10 a.m. They will be available online at acrisurearena.com and ticketmaster.com.

Arizona vs. Michigan State basketball all-time series

Jan. 2, 1947 – Arizona wins, 45-43, in East Lansing, Mich.
Dec. 29, 1987 – Arizona wins, 78-58, in Tucson, Ariz.
Dec. 11, 1999 – Arizona wins, 79-68, in Tucson, Ariz.
March 31, 2001 – Arizona wins, 80-61, in Minneapolis, Minn.
Dec. 15, 2001 – Michigan State wins, 74-60, in East Lansing, Mich.
Nov. 23, 2005 – Michigan State wins, 74-71 (OT), in Lahaina, Hawaii
Nov. 11, 2016 – Arizona wins, 65-63, in Honolulu, Hawaii

