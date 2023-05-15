The Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball team will face the Michigan State Spartans on Thanksgiving of 2023.

The Acrisure Classic, an inaugural event in Palm Springs, Calif, will tip off at 1:30 p.m. MST on Thursday, Nov. 23.

It will air on FOX immediately riding the audience of a nationally televised NFL matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers.

Each school will also host a to-be-determined opponent on their respective home courts as part of the Acrisure Invitational.

Arizona and Michigan State have played one another seven times prior, with the Wildcats going 5-2 against the Spartans.

Their meeting this Thanksgiving will be the first college basketball game at Acrisure Arena, which opened in December 2022. It is primarily a concert venue but also hosts the American Hockey League affiliate of the Seattle Kraken.

Tickets for the Arizona-Michigan State game go on sale on Wednesday at 10 a.m. They will be available online at acrisurearena.com and ticketmaster.com.

Arizona vs. Michigan State basketball all-time series

Jan. 2, 1947 – Arizona wins, 45-43, in East Lansing, Mich.

Dec. 29, 1987 – Arizona wins, 78-58, in Tucson, Ariz.

Dec. 11, 1999 – Arizona wins, 79-68, in Tucson, Ariz.

March 31, 2001 – Arizona wins, 80-61, in Minneapolis, Minn.

Dec. 15, 2001 – Michigan State wins, 74-60, in East Lansing, Mich.

Nov. 23, 2005 – Michigan State wins, 74-71 (OT), in Lahaina, Hawaii

Nov. 11, 2016 – Arizona wins, 65-63, in Honolulu, Hawaii

Follow @AZSports