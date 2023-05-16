Close
Merrill Kelly tosses another gem before ejection in Diamondbacks’ win over Athletics

May 15, 2023, 9:56 PM

Merrill Kelly Dbacks...

Merrill Kelly #29 of the Arizona Diamondbacks calls out to first base umpire Brock Ballou after being taken out of the game in the bottom of the eighth inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum on May 15, 2023 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Geraldo Perdomo hit a two-run homer in the second inning and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. added a two-run shot in the third to back Merrill Kelly’s third straight winning decision as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Oakland Athletics 5-2 on Monday night.

The A’s drew an announced crowd of 2,064, their smallest for a home game fans were allowed to attend since drawing 1,037 against Texas on Sept. 19, 1979.

Arizona (24-18) moved six games over .500 for the first time since finishing the 2019 season at 85-77. Ketel Marte singled in the fourth to extend his hitting streak to 16 games, while Kelly (4-3) struck out nine pitching into the eighth and is unbeaten in four starts since a loss to San Diego on April 22.

D-backs manager Torey Lovullo was ejected in the eighth by first base umpire Brock Ballou for arguing a check swing. Bench coach Jeff Banister took over and Oakland had the tying run at the plate later in the inning against Miguel Casto, after he took over when Kelly allowed a leadoff walk and Nick Allen’s single, but got out of it.

Former A’s reliever Andrew Chafin finished for his sixth save.

The D-backs jumped on A’s starter Drew Rucinski (0-4), who matched his season high with five walks in just his fifth career start. Oakland’s night was highlighted by Jace Peterson’s home run leading off the eighth and Esteury Ruiz’s RBI single in the third.

Corbin Carroll added a sacrifice fly for Arizona, which won its fourth straight after a three-game losing streak and built some momentum following three straight comeback wins at home against the San Francisco Giants.

The A’s, whose 9-34 record is the worst in the MLB, earlier in the day announced an agreement with Bally’s and Gaming & Leisure Properties and plans to build a ballpark on the Tropicana hotel site along the Las Vegas Strip.

LOVULLO REFLECTS

Lovullo became somewhat nostalgic being back at the Coliseum, remembering fondly his chance to get back to the majors with Oakland under manager Art Howe in 1996.

“Every time I come back here it’s kind of a soft spot for me, I like playing in this stadium, there was tremendous fan support,” Lovullo said. “And Art Howe was a good man and gave me an opportunity to get back to the big leagues, I’ll never forget that. I had a great time here. I had almost a full year here. I’ll never forget that. The thing I’ll remember most is that big thing was being built in center field, Mt. Davis was being built and we had to start the season in Las Vegas.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

– Diamondbacks 1B Christian Walker got a day off as Lovullo aims to find some rest days for his regulars.

– RHP Zach Davies (strained left oblique) threw 52 pitches over four innings in an extended spring training game and reported feeling great. He’s likely to make at least one more appearance or pitch in a minor league game.

UP NEXT

LHP Tommy Henry (1-1, 4.43 ERA) pitches Tuesday night for the Diamondbacks in his first career start against any AL West opponent, and the A’s counter with fellow lefty Kyle Muller (1-3, 7.34).

First pitch is slated for 6:40 p.m. on Arizona Sports 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

