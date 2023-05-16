Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Devin Booker breaks silence, but only with a tweet

May 16, 2023, 7:57 AM

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


Devin Booker didn’t speak with reporters last Thursday after a 25-point elimination game loss to the Denver Nuggets that ended the Phoenix Suns’ season.

He wasn’t among the group of players who spoke to reporters the next day as Phoenix players wrapped 2022-23 on the way out of their practice lab.

But he did break a complete silence on Monday with a brief tweet: “36 unbothered,” he wrote.

If we’re dissecting it, it would appear to be good news — that Booker’s ducking of his usual media duties, something he’s never done before, might have stemmed from the obvious frustration of the moment and nothing more concerning.

RELATED STORIES

Fans quickly pointed out that Booker’s jersey number (1) and Kevin Durant’s jersey number (35) adds up to 36.

Because Booker and Durant are the two superstars and the only sure things if anyone is projecting next year’s roster, that would seem the message indicates the duo is riding with the franchise heading into the summer.

That follows the dismissal of head coach Monty Williams, who was fired Saturday. The Athletic’s Shams Charania told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta on Monday that Booker and Durant were at least “in the loop” about Phoenix’s decision to moving on from Williams after his four relatively successful seasons on the job, though the last two ended with disappointing playoff results.

Questions about Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton’s futures also abound, with the point guard having a partially guaranteed contract and the center becoming a trade chip if he doesn’t fit the vision of whoever becomes the Suns’ next head coach.

Anyway, it’s on to a busy offseason in the Valley.

Another one where a superstar indicates his current emotional state with a vague tweet that we all could be reading into the wrong way.

 

Phoenix Suns

Nuggets Lakers Nikola Jokic LeBron James...

Associated Press

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets look to vanquish LeBron James, Lakers, not ghosts of past

If the Nuggets can continue their dominance at home, they'll vanquish the ghosts of their horrendous playoff performances against the Lakers.

1 day ago

Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball during the second half of the NBA game at Footpr...

Arizona Sports

Suns’ Chris Paul named finalist for NBA’s social justice award

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul was named a finalist for the NBA's Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award on Monday.

1 day ago

Assistant coach Kevin Young of the Phoenix Suns talks with Chris Paul #3 during the first quarter o...

Kellan Olson

Bucks get permission to interview Suns’ Kevin Young, per report

The Bucks have received permission to interview Suns associate head coach Kevin Young, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

1 day ago

Tyronn Lue, Clippers...

Kevin Zimmerman

Empire of the Suns: Who we like as a new Phoenix head coach

The pros and cons of the Monty Williams hire and who would fit best around him as the next Phoenix Suns head coach.

1 day ago

Former Suns head coach Monty Williams...

Arizona Sports

Report: Bucks, others expected to pursue ex-Suns head coach Monty Williams

The Bucks are expected to "pretty aggressively" pursue the services of former Suns head coach Monty Williams, per report.

1 day ago

Monty Williams, Devin Booker, Chris Paul...

Kevin Zimmerman

Charania: Suns fired Monty Williams with Booker, Durant in the loop

Shams Charania believes the Phoenix Suns consulted Devin Booker and Kevin Durant in the decision to fire Monty Williams.

1 day ago

Devin Booker breaks silence, but only with a tweet