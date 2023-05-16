Devin Booker didn’t speak with reporters last Thursday after a 25-point elimination game loss to the Denver Nuggets that ended the Phoenix Suns’ season.

He wasn’t among the group of players who spoke to reporters the next day as Phoenix players wrapped 2022-23 on the way out of their practice lab.

But he did break a complete silence on Monday with a brief tweet: “36 unbothered,” he wrote.

If we’re dissecting it, it would appear to be good news — that Booker’s ducking of his usual media duties, something he’s never done before, might have stemmed from the obvious frustration of the moment and nothing more concerning.

Fans quickly pointed out that Booker’s jersey number (1) and Kevin Durant’s jersey number (35) adds up to 36.

Because Booker and Durant are the two superstars and the only sure things if anyone is projecting next year’s roster, that would seem the message indicates the duo is riding with the franchise heading into the summer.

That follows the dismissal of head coach Monty Williams, who was fired Saturday. The Athletic’s Shams Charania told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta on Monday that Booker and Durant were at least “in the loop” about Phoenix’s decision to moving on from Williams after his four relatively successful seasons on the job, though the last two ended with disappointing playoff results.

Questions about Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton’s futures also abound, with the point guard having a partially guaranteed contract and the center becoming a trade chip if he doesn’t fit the vision of whoever becomes the Suns’ next head coach.

Anyway, it’s on to a busy offseason in the Valley.

Another one where a superstar indicates his current emotional state with a vague tweet that we all could be reading into the wrong way.

