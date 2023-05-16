Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Report: 76ers fire Doc Rivers, Monty Williams a candidate for head coach

May 16, 2023, 8:58 AM | Updated: 9:06 am

Doc Rivers out in Philadelphia...

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers talks to his players during the first half of Game 1 in a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Houston Rockets, Monday, May 4, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


The Philadelphia 76ers dismissed head coach Doc Rivers following three seasons, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Rivers went 154-82 in Philadelphia.

Wojnarowski adds that former Phoenix Suns head coaches Monty Williams and Mike D’Antoni are among a group of candidates that includes Mike Budenholzer, Sam Cassell, Nick Nurse and Frank Vogel.

The news of Philadelphia’s interest in Williams comes after the ex-Suns head coach was fired Saturday on the heels of his fourth season in the Valley that ended with a second-round loss to the Denver Nuggets.

RELATED STORIES

Williams is also reportedly garnering interest from the Milwaukee Bucks, Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Williams and Rivers join Budenholzer (Bucks) and Nurse (Raptors) as coaches that have been shown the door this year. The Houston Rockets also made a change, opting against picking up Stephen Silas’ option for 2023-24, while former Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey resigned to take a front office role with the team.

Williams made an impact in a hurry during his Phoenix tenure, turning a bottom-of-the-barrel Suns team into a legit playoff contender in just two seasons, highlighted by an NBA Finals berth.

He also earned NBA Coach of the Year honors in 2021-22.

Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker's '36 unbothered' tweet...

Arizona Sports

Devin Booker breaks silence, but only with a tweet

Devin Booker didn't speak after the Suns were eliminated by the Nuggets, but did tweet a message days later: 36 unbothered.

9 hours ago

Nuggets Lakers Nikola Jokic LeBron James...

Associated Press

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets look to vanquish LeBron James, Lakers, not ghosts of past

If the Nuggets can continue their dominance at home, they'll vanquish the ghosts of their horrendous playoff performances against the Lakers.

1 day ago

Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball during the second half of the NBA game at Footpr...

Arizona Sports

Suns’ Chris Paul named finalist for NBA’s social justice award

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul was named a finalist for the NBA's Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award on Monday.

1 day ago

Assistant coach Kevin Young of the Phoenix Suns talks with Chris Paul #3 during the first quarter o...

Kellan Olson

Bucks get permission to interview Suns’ Kevin Young, per report

The Bucks have received permission to interview Suns associate head coach Kevin Young, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

1 day ago

Tyronn Lue, Clippers...

Kevin Zimmerman

Empire of the Suns: Who we like as a new Phoenix head coach

The pros and cons of the Monty Williams hire and who would fit best around him as the next Phoenix Suns head coach.

1 day ago

Former Suns head coach Monty Williams...

Arizona Sports

Report: Bucks, others expected to pursue ex-Suns head coach Monty Williams

The Bucks are expected to "pretty aggressively" pursue the services of former Suns head coach Monty Williams, per report.

1 day ago

Report: 76ers fire Doc Rivers, Monty Williams a candidate for head coach