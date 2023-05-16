Phoenix, Tucson land women’s USL Super League soccer teams

Both Phoenix and Tucson are among the initial group of markets included in the launch of the new women’s USL Super League set to kick off August 2024.

USL Super League Phoenix is led by the Phoenix Rising FC ownership group, and prominent local businesswomen and community leaders, while USL Super League Tucson is headed by FC Tucson owner Jon Pearlman and club chairperson Jeff Arnold.

“Today marks a major milestone for the United Soccer League as we take another step in building an integrated women’s soccer network unlike any other,” USL CEO Alec Papadakis said in a press release Tuesday. “Our aim is to make the USL Super League globally recognized and admired for its financial stability, operational excellence, community building and high-level competition.

“We are establishing and growing our national footprint while ensuring that all our teams are owners or primary tenants of a soccer stadium. We are aligning our calendar and roster rules with the global game.”

The USL Super League intends to launch as a Division I sanctioned league under U.S. Soccer and is planning to have 10-12 teams in its inaugural season. Currently, the league has eight signed up with five other prospective cities in the mix for subsequent seasons pending completion of stadium projects.

USL Super League Phoenix plans to use Phoenix Rising’s stadium just north of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

“We’re more than thrilled to help usher in a top level professional women’s soccer team in the state of Arizona,” Rising president Bobby Dulle said in a press release. “It’s exciting for us to be a part of the USL Super League, as the league will create a path to professional soccer for the thousands of girls and young women who play in our youth club and Arizona’s universities, and also generate more job opportunities for women in the sport of soccer, both on and off the field.”

As for USL Super League Tucson, multiple home sites are being considered and a location will be announced in the coming months, per the league.

The current cities included in USL Super League:

Inaugural USL Super League teams

– Phoenix

– Tucson

– Charlotte

– Dallas/Forth Worth

– Lexington

– Spokane

– Tampa Bay

– Washington, D.C.

