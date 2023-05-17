Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks give up game-tying grand slam in 7th, fall to A’s in 12 innings

May 16, 2023, 11:30 PM | Updated: 11:32 pm

Dbacks As Nick Ahmed Brock Ballou...

Nick Ahmed #13 of the Arizona Diamondbacks talks to home plate umpire Brock Ballou #119 after a time violation in the top of the fourth inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum on May 16, 2023 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

(Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Noda hit a tying grand slam in the seventh inning, Esteury Ruiz drove in the winning run with an infield single that bounced off shortstop Nick Ahmed in the 12th and the Oakland Athletics beat the Diamondbacks 9-8 on Tuesday night.

The A’s came back from deficits of 2-0 and 8-4, winning on a walk-off hit for the second time in five days. Austin Pruitt (1-1) pitched the final three innings for the victory.

Both teams wasted scoring opportunities late.

Arizona had two on in the eighth and one on in the 11th but couldn’t cash in. The A’s had two on in the 10th and 11th but also failed to score.

With Ramon Laureano starting the 12th at second base, Scott McGough (0-4) struck out Shea Langeliers before an intentional walk to Jace Peterson. Nick Allen, who homered in the fourth, then reached on an infield single before Ruiz’s winner in front of another sparse crowd of 3,261 at the Coliseum.

The low attendance continued an ongoing trend in Oakland since the team purchase land to build a stadium in Las Vegas.

The A’s drew 25,547 total for a four-game series against the Rangers, then opened the set with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday with an announced crowd of 2,064, their smallest for a home game fans were allowed to attend since drawing 1,037 against Texas on Sept. 19, 1979.

Laureano also connected for the A’s, who won for the second time in 10 games.

Christian Walker and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homered for Arizona.

Gurriel’s home run off reliever Garrett Acton was his second in two nights and seventh in 38 games this season after having five in 121 games in 2022. It also extended Gurriel’s hitting streak to 10 games.

Noda’s first career grand slam, and the first for the A’s this season, came off reliever Kyle Nelson in the seventh and erased Arizona’s four-run lead. That came two pitches after Carlos Pérez reached on a two-out fielding error by third baseman Evan Longoria.

Dominic Fletcher singled in the fifth and became the fifth player in Diamondbacks history to have at least 20 hits in their first 15 career games.

That was big on a night when Arizona starting pitcher Tommy Henry failed to make it out of the fifth. Henry allowed six hits and four runs in 4.2 innings and left after giving up a two-out RBI single to Carlos Pérez that cut the Diamondbacks’ lead to 6-4.

UP NEXT

Arizona RHP Ryne Nelson (1-2, 6.20 ERA) pitches the series finale Wednesday afternoon on ESPN 620 AM / 98.7 FM HD-2.

Nelson has lost six consecutive starts dating to his only win on April 9 against the Dodgers. RHP Luis Medina (0-2, 8.18) gets the call for the A’s and is seeking his first career victory in the majors.

